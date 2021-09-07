U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,391.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,652.50
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.20
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.00
    -21.70 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.49 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.68 (+4.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0420
    +0.2230 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,114.68
    -21.88 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.89
    +16.16 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.42
    -15.76 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

One World Identity Advisory Services Announces Rebrand to Liminal

·3 min read

The new brand reinforces the advisory firm's commitment to market intelligence, growth strategy, and transaction services

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, One World Identity Advisory Services, the premier global provider of digital identity consulting services, announced the launch of Liminal, a new platform designed to expand their growing expertise in adjacent sectors like cybersecurity and fintech. Liminal, a boutique strategy advisory firm, specializes in market intelligence, growth strategy, and transaction services for companies and investors focused on identity-enabling technologies for applications across the global economy.

One World Identity Advisory Services Announces Rebrand to Liminal
One World Identity Advisory Services Announces Rebrand to Liminal

The new brand reinforces advisory firm's commitment to market intelligence, growth strategy, and transaction services

"Identity is the core of every interaction and transaction in our digital world. End-to-end integrated service offerings are increasingly critical as companies accelerate their digital transformation efforts," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "What makes us different is that we adopt a platform-based approach to solving highly complicated business challenges with speed and accuracy. By applying our proprietary analytical frameworks with our curated network of over 300 industry experts, we're able to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving space."

The launch of Liminal represents the next evolution of the business as a worldwide leader in providing their clients with objective and high-impact strategic advice, across all stages of the product and business lifecycle. The team is capitalizing on the past five years of experience defining the digital identity landscape and advising solution providers on building forward-looking products and business strategies for the digital age. With the launch of Liminal, the team will formally establish its work with strategic acquirers, venture firms, and private equity to identify targets and provide due diligence on transactions.

"The new brand is aligned to our mission of ushering in the next wave of disruptive technologies and the leading companies deploying them. From market entry, fundraising, and strategic evaluations to early company ideation and expansion through exit, we guide our clients through every shift in business and rite of passage. Transaction services is a logical extension of the practice, as we deepen and grow our industry relationships" said Eric Woodward, Senior Advisor at Liminal.

The advisory firm will continue to produce their industry-defining series, the State of Identity podcast and Investing in Identity webinar. Liminal also plans to grow its industry offerings with the launch of client memberships, which includes an invitation to the inaugural Liminal Summit. The event, hosted in May 2022 in La Jolla, California, will convene an intimate group of founders, executives, investors, and product innovators committed to digital identity innovation and exploration.

To learn more or to become a member visit: liminal.co

About Liminal
Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity / venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high-impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

Contact:
Marisa Jarae
marisa.jarae@liminal.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-world-identity-advisory-services-announces-rebrand-to-liminal-301369381.html

SOURCE Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    As I stated last month, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) will be the top stock to avoid until its share price accurately reflects the ghastly performance of its underlying business and its ugly balance sheet. There pretty much isn't a fundamental factor working in AMC's favor at the moment. CEO Adam Aron has touted AMC's ability to pick up market share during the pandemic, but he overlooks that the actual movie theater pie has been shrinking for two decades.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do now if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported last week. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump After Tencent Buys Back Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month after a new round of share buybacks by Tencent Holdings Ltd boosted market sentiment. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.6% on Tuesday to the highest since late July, extending gains from last month’s low to around 17%. Biggest point contributors included Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding. Tencent stepping into the market to buy back shares worth HK$100.5 million ($12.9 million) spurred traders

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • Is Luminar Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    If you want to know who really controls Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ), then you'll have to look at the...