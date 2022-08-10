U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

One World Universe, Inc. Announces Ameritrust is Approved to Work with NewRez

One World Universe Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  OWUV
One World Universe Inc.
One World Universe Inc.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries; One World Universe Inc. announces Ameritrust is approved to work with NewRez.

Ameritrust is approved to work with NewRez as a new “Delegated Conv, Non-Del FHA and broker TPO business”.

“Being able to connect Ameritrust with major lenders like NewRez, will give us the capacity to service more of our troops and allow us exposure in additional states,’ stated Caren Currier, CEO of One World Universe.

This is a big opportunity for Ameritrust and our shareholders. We look forward to obtaining more partnerships with major lending institutions in the near future.

Thanks for being loyal shareholders! For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at  www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact
Director Investor Relations:
Info@jcholdingcorp.com 
1-833-333-5242 Office



