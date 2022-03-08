U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

One World Universe Inc. Becomes Debt Free and Sends Shares to Treasury

One World Universe Inc.
·3 min read
  • OWUV
One World Universe Inc.
One World Universe Inc.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, paid off $350,000 in debt after coming to an agreement with Next-Generation Services, LLC.

One World Universe Inc. paid Next-Generation Services 33.4 million shares to complete their consulting services agreement and become debt free. This agreement was the last of One World Universe’s debt and now can focus solely on increasing revenues and assets. The 33.4M shares that were given to Next-Generation Services were paid with shares bought back from the company over the last several months. To reiterate the promise of shareholder transparency and no dilution, One World Universe would like to state, “No dilution of any kind was used to pay this debt off.”

Additionally, it has been brought to the company’s attention that the CEO of One World Universe, Jerry, C. Craig, was misidentified as being associated with Next-Generation Services, LLC. CEO Jerry C. Craig has no affiliation with this company besides the services provided. The CEO of Next-Generation Services, LLC., Danielle Tanner will provide notarized documentation confirming there is no affiliation besides services purchased in order to avoid any potential or future conflicts of interest.

Lastly, One World Universe submitted for the first tranche of shares to be returned to Treasury and will be posting updates as the share structure and float begin to reflect the share reductions. One World Universe Inc. continues to buy shares each month and is excited to have the share structure and float reflect the work that the One World Universe executive team have put in over the last quarter.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ricky Quiroz

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office


