One World Universe, Inc. Provides September Shareholder Update

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to provide its shareholders with a corporate update.

One World Universe is currently working on multiple projects simultaneously in attempts to provide value with both near- and long-term potential and sustainability. Our security company project falls within the J. Craig Holding Corp. portfolio of companies where the newly formed corporation will be deemed as an asset of One World Universe. Management reemphasizes its business model is to form new innovative companies within emerging sectors, acquire distressed businesses with key potential and incubate and accelerate these assets along with assisting new companies—all with a goal of supporting these businesses/assets to be their own public company once they reach and meet certain criteria. We are happy to share that the website should be live at www.GlobalSecurityTransport.com within the next 24 hours.

“Global Security Transport Corporation (GSTC) will be our second asset to eventually publicly trade under its own ticker symbol. J. Craig Holding Corp., OWUV’s parent company, reverse merged into Ultra Pure Water Technologies last year and successfully designated its subsidiary One World Universe Inc. as a publicly trading entity. In the interim the company will be funded internally with non-dilutive capital. Once we are ready to spin-off GSTC into its own public vehicle, the company may elect to hold the majority controlling share interest as an asset of One World Universe or potentially give shareholders of record a piece of GSTC in the form of a dividend,” stated Caren Currier, CFO.

Global Security Transport Corp. will offer a wide variety of security services but will specialize in asset transport, training, and loss prevention. The company will work locally, nationally, and internationally and is trained and licensed at state and federal levels. Shareholders should anticipate future announcements regarding the growth of GSTC including the addition of new clients, team members and international partners later this month.

Our motion picture film investment project with Nate Boyer, currently titled MVP, has completed its post-production wrap up. We are looking for the right distributor for the project and have quite a few high-level meetings in the works. The movie has been submitted to multiple film festivals and we expect to get their feedback shortly. In the interim we are continuing our ongoing negotiations for the film’s marketing, distribution, and placement.

One World Universe officially closed on the Lawton, Oklahoma property this past Friday, September 3, 2021. We are currently making some repairs that will enhance the property to maintain the standards required for off-base military housing allowing us to provide alternative off-base housing for our troops stationed at Fort Sill. The company anticipates acquiring a portfolio full of properties, managed by JCHC Property Management. The real estate market has shown tremendous strength in 2021 and our plans to potentially “flip” or rent properties will give the company additional positive cash flow.

In other news, OWUV Management agreed that securing the domain name OneWorldMetaverse.com was a fun and potentially genius idea that could be expanded upon at a later time as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg has big plans for “Metaverse”, the potential new arm and future of his company. The social media giant would strive to build a maximalist, interconnected set of experiences straight out of sci-fi — a world known as the metaverse. Facebook’s divisions focus on products for communities, creators, commerce, and virtual reality would increasingly work to realize this vision. Their overarching goal across all of these initiatives is to help bring the metaverse to life… connecting family, friends and even co-workers in this alternative universe.

Last, many shareholders have asked if we sell soccer balls? We will happily answer this question along with divulging an additional One World Universe company called “Tyreless”, which utilizes the same patented technology in the coming weeks.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT , www.twitter.com/GSTCorporation and www.twitter.com/oneworldu or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com, www.GlobalSecurityTransport.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets atwww.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office


