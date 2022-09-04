U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.37
    +1.50 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3900
    +0.2380 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,971.42
    +134.40 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.94
    -2.74 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,560.58
    -90.26 (-0.33%)
     

One Young World and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs announce the 2022 'Enterprise for Peace' cohort to attend the Manchester Summit

·2 min read

  • 85 young leaders have been recognised by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and One Young World because of their work in creating prosperity and peace in some of the world's most challenging environments

  • These delegates will attend the upcoming One Young World 2022 Summit in Manchester taking place between the 5th-8th September.

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Young World, the global community for young leaders, announces its 2022 cohort of 85  'Enterprise for Peace' Ambassadors in partnership with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Launched in 2018, the programme was developed to recognise the young entrepreneurs tackling major economic and social challenges that support peace in their communities.

The Ambassadors will join a global delegation of business, political and humanitarian leaders attending the One Young World Summit 2022 in Manchester.

The Dutch MFA prioritises improving young people's prospects in several developing countries and fragile states by supporting local entrepreneurs and facilitating job creation.

It believes that One Young World offers a great opportunity for young people to engage with a number of successful initiatives and connect with other changemakers around the world.

The 'Enterprise for Peace' Ambassadors will participate in four transformative days of speeches, panels, networking, and workshops, where they are counselled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, and The Duchess of Sussex.

Delegates have the opportunity to share a platform, challenge, engage and make lasting connections with global leaders with the world's media in attendance.

The Summit will take place at the Manchester Central from September 5th to 8th.

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director of One Young World, commented: "We're delighted to welcome the fourth cohort of Enterprise for Peace Ambassadors in partnership with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Manchester. We continue to be impressed by the resilience and commitment of young leaders across the world to create a fair and sustainable future.

"We're proud to be able to host so many inspiring and creative minds from all over the world, providing them with a platform and ensuring their voices are heard. Our Summit provides the knowledge, skills, network and platform for young leaders to affect meaningful and impactful change."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-young-world-and-the-dutch-ministry-of-foreign-affairs-announce-the-2022-enterprise-for-peace-cohort-to-attend-the-manchester-summit-301617477.html

SOURCE One Young World

