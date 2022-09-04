U.S. markets closed

One Young World and the European Commission announce the 2022 Peace Ambassador cohort to attend the Manchester Summit

·2 min read

  • 50 young leaders have been recognised by the European Commission and One Young World for their efforts to prevent and counter violent extremism in some of the most challenging environments across the world

  • These delegates will participate in the upcoming One Young World 2022 Summit in Manchester taking place between the 5th-8th September

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Young World, the global community for young leaders, announces its 2022 cohort of 50 Peace Ambassadors to attend the upcoming Summit in Manchester in partnership with the European Commission.

It supports young leaders working to prevent violence and extremism within their communities. This year's programme has a timely focus on the role of disinformation in fuelling hate speech, conflict and violent extremism.

Since 2017, One Young World and the European Commission has supported 240 young people involved in peacebuilding and conflict prevention initiatives throughout the world to make the future safer.

The Peace Ambassadors will participate in four transformative days of speeches, panels, networking, and workshops, where they are counselled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, and The Duchess of Sussex.

Delegates have the opportunity to share a platform, challenge, engage and make lasting connections with global leaders with the world's media in attendance.

The Summit will take place at the Manchester Central from September 5th to 8th, with the Opening Ceremony held at the internationally renowned concert venue Bridgewater Hall.

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director of One Young World, commented: "We're delighted to welcome this year's cohort of Peace Ambassadors to Manchester in partnership with the European Commission. We continue to be impressed by the resilience and commitment of young leaders across the world to create a safer future.

"We're proud to be able to host so many inspiring and creative minds from all over the world, providing them with a platform and ensuring their voices are heard. Our Summit provides the knowledge, skills, network and platform for young leaders to affect meaningful and impactful change."

 

