One New Zealand to use SpaceX satellites to improve coverage

Lucy Craymer
·1 min read

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone NZ, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to use the U.S. company's Starlink satellites to provide cell coverage to 100% of New Zealand from late 2024.

The technology would initially be for text and multimedia messaging services but would later extend to voice and data services in areas of New Zealand not currently connected, One New Zealand added in a statement.

One New Zealand's mobile network covers 98% of places New Zealanders live and work but currently covers only 50% of the country’s landmass.

"When the service goes live, there will be coverage across the country whether you’re out on your boat, climbing a mountain, fixing a remote road or on your farm,” One New Zealand Chief Executive Jason Paris said.

The two companies have not released any of the financial details of the agreement.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Stephen Coates)

