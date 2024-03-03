One ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Analyst Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following this downgrade, ZimVie's solitary analyst are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$456m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.66 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$860m and US$2.99 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analyst administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

View our latest analysis for ZimVie

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 0.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024 is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 9.3% annually over the past five years Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 7.8% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately ZimVie is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at ZimVie. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that the analyst has turned more bearish on ZimVie, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

Story continues

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.