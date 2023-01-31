OneBill Elevates Its CRM Capability Through Its New Hubspot Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies using OneBill's platform to manage their billing and monetization operations will now have the advantage of leveraging powerhouse Hubspot's intelligent CRM tools, thanks to a newly developed integration.

One ongoing challenge for businesses is ensuring that accurate customer data is not only held accurately in their CRM, but efficiently mirrored in other system-wide businesses. In fact, poor data quality is costing the US economy approximately $3.1 trillion annually. Moreover, it has been found that CRM databases include 10-25% critical data errors.

Through this new OneBill and Hubspot integration, businesses can now have the peace of mind that their customer records will be accurately duplicated and kept up-to-date in real time. More specifically, the integration will enable businesses to:

Sync OneBill Subscribers as Contacts in HubSpot

Sync OneBill Orders as Deals in HubSpot

Associate HubSpot Deals with Contacts

Sync HubSpot Contacts as Subscribers in OneBill

Sync HubSpot Quotes as Quotes in OneBill

One of OneBill's customers, ISP provider BlazingHog have already been test driving the new integration and have been reaping the benefits of having their customer records in sync with their billing data. BlazingHog's Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Filla mentioned that thanks to this new integration, "we are now able to determine the actual cost of acquisition. Earlier, the information was not being tracked efficiently as there was no way to tell which channel specifically attributed to the sale. With this automation, we are now able to see the complete customer acquisition journey and attribute revenue to each touch point. Now we can focus on the advertising sources that maximize value. In short, reduced cost of acquisition and improved the overall advertising efficiency."

Founder and CEO, JK Chelladurai remarked, "maintaining CRM data integrity and accuracy continues to be a growing priority for our customers, and so we are ecstatic to introduce this integration with one of the top CRM providers in the game".

About OneBill:

OneBill is a billing platform where businesses can automate the entire quote-to-cash cycle, from setting up products, managing contracts, fulfilling orders, rating usage, applying taxes, billing, and recognizing revenue. Furthermore, OneBill empowers businesses with a 360 degree view of customer interactions and the ability to resell through partners, to ultimately accelerate time to market and maximize revenue.

For more information, visit www.onebillsoftware.com/ or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

