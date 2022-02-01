U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

OneBill now provides descriptive and predictive data analytics, powered by Snowflake

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2023, more than 33% of large organizations will have analysts practicing decision intelligence (including decision modeling) - Source: Gartner. Therefore, businesses will be increasingly reliant on harnessing business-wide data to inform descriptive and predictive analytics.

Lead to Revenue Redefined (PRNewsfoto/OneBill Software)

OneBill, an end-to-end billing & revenue management software provider, has recognized this emerging opportunity to build intelligent analytics, fed by OneBill's heterogeneous data sources, integrated with powerful data by Snowflake Data Marketplace.

OneBill has recognized this emerging opportunity to build intelligent analytics, fed by it's heterogeneous data sources.

Every month, OneBill computes millions of data inputs across product inventory, usage (e.g. minutes, data, volume etc.), pricing values, taxation and much more, just to produce an invoice. Therefore, OneBill saw an opportunity to look at how this sheer volume of data could be converted to produce meaningful analytics to enable their customers to perform predictive data analytics that shape future revenue strategy decisions.

Through the integration built between both platforms, data will be ingested into Snowflake from the OneBill platform and transformed into dashboard reporting tools that can be completely customized for a particular business. Furthermore, as Snowflake can provide data from other enterprise systems such as Accounting and Taxation platforms, customers can also compare and reconcile their billing data with their accounting reports.

"We are excited by this partnership, as we see Snowflake as a strong partner to build this modernized, scalable, and adoptive platform, based on their unique set of product portfolio elements. Furthermore, their high level of computing, storage, and security capabilities is second to none, making them a partner we can truly trust in this venture," said OneBill Software Founder & CEO, JK Chelladurai.

"We are encouraged by OneBill's latest capabilities, Powered by Snowflake, which can be transformative for many businesses as they pursue innovation with these advanced revenue reporting tools," said Colleen Kapase, SVP of Worldwide Partners and Alliances. "As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world's data, partners like OneBIll give our customers greater flexibility around how they make key revenue management decisions."

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey. Learn more at onebillsoftware.com.

OneBill Contact:
Barathi Balakrishnan
VP, Marketing
844-462-7638
barathi.balakrishnan@onebillsoftware.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onebill-now-provides-descriptive-and-predictive-data-analytics-powered-by-snowflake-301472834.html

SOURCE OneBill Software

