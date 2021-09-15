U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

OneBill Wins TMC Labs' Unified Communications Innovation Award For The Third Time

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- in a trifecta win, OneBill yet again scores the 2021 Unified Communications Innovation Award.

TMC Labs UC Innovation Winners Enable Future of Work

In a trifecta win, OneBill yet again scores the 2021 Unified Communications Innovation Award.

The TMC Labs Innovation Award honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, and noteworthy developments toward improving communications technology.

"TMC Labs honors companies that uphold the highest standards in advancing unified communications solutions. Trend-setting companies that launched a new product or made an outstanding improvement to an existing application were singled out," said Rich Tehrani, TMC CEO. "The TMC Labs engineers have extensive knowledge of the UC market and selected only those companies that demonstrated their out-of-box thinking to transform the industry. Congratulations to all the winners."

JK Chelladurai, Founder & CEO said: "We're delighted to receive this award. With innovation at the heart of the business since its inception in 2009, OneBill has been constantly evolving its cloud-based platform to suit the unique needs of the UCaaS industry, particularly in the areas of providing intelligent workflow optimization, order orchestration, accurate usage calculation and tools to efficiently manage partners and resellers."

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About the SaaS Awards:
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all recipients.

About OneBill:
OneBill is an intelligent revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey. www.onebillsoftware.com.

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
mconnolly@tmcnet.com

OneBill Contact:

Barathi Balakrishnan
VP, Marketing
844-462-7638
barathi.balakrishnan@onebillsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onebill-wins-tmc-labs-unified-communications-innovation-award-for-the-third-time-301377914.html

SOURCE OneBill Software

