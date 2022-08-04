OneConnect Financial Technology Announces the Launch of All-In-One Digital Banking Solutions Suite, OneCosmo

OneCosmo is the result of the joint product offerings of a partnership between OneConnect and Pismo

Next-generation technology implemented in OneCosmo allows financial institutions to build a wide range of digital banking capabilities, while allowing for easy scalability and customisation

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd (OneConnect, NYSE: OCFT, HKEX: 6638), the leading technology-as-a-service (TaaS) provider and an associate of Ping An Group, today announced the launch of OneCosmo, a one-stop omni platform for all-in-one digital banking solutions jointly developed with Brazil-based technology company Pismo, one of the fastest growing banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms.

Tan Bin Ru, OneConnect - CEO (SEA) and Ricardo Josua, Pismo - Founder and CEO

The launch of OneCosmo is the result of the joint product offerings of OneConnect and Pismo, having embarked on a strategic partnership earlier in April 2022. Leveraging next-generation technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, and SaaS, the suite of solutions provided by OneCosmo is geared towards offering a highly scalable and easy to integrate solution for banks and financial institutions to build digital banking capabilities. The solutions offered by OneCosmo span a wide range of services, from digital identity verification and core banking to digital payments, and digital lending. The platform also allows for integration across different third-party service providers using its highly flexible APIs (Application Processing Interfaces) and microservices.

Prospective users of OneCosmo will also be able to fully onboard themselves onto its platform within a matter of weeks due to pre-integrated and pre-configured features, while allowing financial institutions the flexibility of customisation to their required specifications.

OneCosmo will also enable financial institutions to leverage real-time data streaming, allowing for greater insight into consumer behaviour through data analysis. OneCosmo allows for flexibility in working with legacy technology, offering financial institutions the freedom to customise the solutions suite to cater to their individual needs. To date, Pismo's technology incorporated in OneCosmo's solution has been utilised by more than 50 million customers.

Story continues

Commenting on the launch of OneCosmo, Ms Tan Bin Ru, CEO (Southeast Asia), OneConnect Financial Technology said, "OneCosmo represents the fruits of our labour from our strategic partnership with Pismo. Here at OneConnect, driving the digitalisation of financial institutions and banks for a greater level of financial inclusion has been our vision, and OneCosmo allows us to further amplify our vision for more institutions at a larger scale. With the combination of SaaS and TaaS, OneCosmo is an omni-channel platform which enables us to better service financial institutions of all sizes."

Research conducted by Gartner[i] revealed that the cloud services sector was forecasted to grow 18.4 per cent in 2021 to reach a total valuation of $304.9 billion, up from $257.5 billion in 2020. Further research by MarketsandMarkets[ii] also indicated that the SaaS market has been growing by 18 per cent yearly.

"This collaborative launch with OneConnect underlines Pismo's goal to spearhead the wave of next-generation digital platforms for banking and payments. As firms seek to provide greater choice and flexibility to their users across multiple touchpoints and digital channels, OneCosmo enables banks and fintechs of all sizes to create customisable and impactful products for their customers using an all-in-one solution." Said Ricardo Josua, Founder - CEO at Pismo.

OneCosmo is currently available in Southeast Asian countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, The Philippines, and Singapore, with a view to extend its offerings to financial institutions within the Middle East.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. ("The Company") is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions. The globally-recognised company is a high-tech enterprise that was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019 (NYSE: OCFT) and achieved dual primary listing in Hong Kong in 2022 (HKEX: 6638). The Company integrates extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology to provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. These solutions enable our customers' digital transformations, which seek to increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

OneConnect is an associate of Ping An Group. By leveraging on Ping An Group's extensive experience of over 30 years in financial services, OneConnect has established long-term relationships with financial institutions to serve and accurately address their digital transformation needs. Above its expertise and experience as a leading digital banking solutions provider, OneConnect also actively promotes digital transformation for financial institutions and provides trade, credit, supply chain, data security, risk management and other related scientific and technological services for government, regulatory and enterprise users. The Company currently serves more than 20 countries and regions.

OneConnect has world-leading technology capabilities for financial services in AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain and Financial Cloud. As of 31 December 2021, the Company had submitted 5,652 global patent applications, including 1,525 overseas patent applications. The Company has also won 61 international professional awards, including four consecutive IDC Awards, the prestigious Wu Wen Jun AI Science and Technology Award, BAI Global Insurance Certification Award, the first prize in the OMG Micro-expression Competition, the first prize in Machine Learning in DROP Leaderboard and the CMMI5 international certification.

About Pismo

Pismo is a technology company providing an all-in-one processing platform for banking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure. Large banks, marketplaces, and fintechs already use our cloud-native microservices platform. Pismo clients are launching next-generation solutions while migrating their legacy systems onto the most advanced platform in the market. Pismo cloud-based platform empowers teams to build fast and companies to launch rapidly, scaling as they grow to have a broader audience while keeping high security and availability standards.

SOURCE OneConnect