U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.00
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,953.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,063.50
    +30.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.55
    -0.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2680
    -0.0850 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,042.31
    -258.22 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.20
    +2.45 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.29
    +127.06 (+0.46%)
     

OneConnect's AI Open Innovation Platform for Inclusive Finance Receives 2021 Wu Wenjun AI Science and Technology Progress Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) ("OneConnect"), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions, has been awarded the 2021 Wu Wenjun Artificial Intelligence Science and Technology Progress Award (Enterprise Technology Innovation Project) for its next-generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platform for Inclusive Finance.

Released every year by the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence, the Wu Wenjun AI Science and Technology Progress Award is the highest accolade for intelligent science and technology in China. OneConnect is one of only five companies to receive the award in 2021, which cements its leadership position as an enterprise for AI innovation, R&D, application and ecosystem development in China's financial services industry, while also reinforcing the industry's support for OneConnect.

OneConnect's open innovation platform was first launched in 2019 after its parent company, Ping An Group, became the only integrated financial enterprise approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) to build an inclusive finance platform. Designed to tackle underlying issues of low efficiency and a lack of innovation in the banking and finance industry, an open platform for inclusive finance enables the delivery of comprehensive and effective services for all social groups and demographics. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI, FinTech organizations can help expand the breadth and depth of financial services and management offered, provide better solutions for insufficient or unbalanced supply, address challenges with risk control for financial institutions, and lower operating costs for lenders.

OneConnect's platform combines the company's extensive experience in AI R&D and applications with Ping An Group's core AI technology engines, products and solutions, as well as the R&D forces of leading higher education institutions, such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University. Making full use of AI, the open innovation platform accelerates breakthrough technologies that integrate AI and financial services, forms a convenient platform for the sharing and transformation of core AI technologies, and promotes the industrial upgrade and ecosystem development for inclusive finance.

With its open platform, OneConnect has tackled key technical bottlenecks that are unique to financial services, such as smart identification and data processing. Providers can access core AI technologies with independent IP rights, API libraries, and AI templates for various financial service functions, configurations, and business types, which in turn enable the creation of end-to-end solutions for typical application scenarios for financial inclusion.

At present, OneConnect has completed the foundational designs for the platform; formulated and improved the annotation specifications for videos, texts, pictures and voices in the financial services sector; and commenced the construction of a multi-modal financial data set. The platform also features hundreds of APIs that provide partners with basic technical processing capabilities, such as image recognition, speech recognition, and natural language processing, as well as AI application solutions based on multiple financial scenarios such as risk control, marketing, and operations.

Since its inception, OneConnect has continuously invested in technology R&D. As of December 31, 2021, the company has submitted 5,652 global patent applications, of which 1,525 are overseas patent applications. The technology used within OneConnect's AI Open Innovation Platform for Inclusive Finance has also garnered multiple awards and taken out first place in numerous international data processing challenges, including the OMG-Emotion challenge at the International Joint Conference on Neural Networks hosted by the University of Hamburg; Document Visual Question Answering (DocVQA) challenge; Stanford Question Answering Dataset (SQuAD) for reading comprehension; Stanford DAWN Deep Learning Benchmark (DAWNBench); 14th Workshop on Semantic Evaluation (SemEval2020); and the international DSTC7 natural language generation workshop.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneconnects-ai-open-innovation-platform-for-inclusive-finance-receives-2021-wu-wenjun-ai-science-and-technology-progress-award-301464461.html

SOURCE OneConnect

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Joe Tsai’s Family Office Pays $188 Million for Dan Och’s NYC Penthouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Blue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, bought a New York penthouse previously owned by Dan Och.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning i

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    After initially trading up on generalized enthusiasm or tech stocks (in the wake of yesterday's Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger announcement), shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a turn for the worse Wednesday, and are now down 2.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. At its current valuation of 93 times trailing earnings, Nvidia is one very pricy stock. The average valuation of stocks on the S&P 500, for example, is just 26 times earnings, meaning Nvidia shares cost more than three times the average.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • At least 7 1/2 signs show how the stock market is breaking down

    Here are a few market-based signs that imply more bumps could lie ahead, or at least highlight the rough path markets traversed thus far.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If premarket trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • If the Fed wanted to stop inflation, it would need to hike rates to nearly 6%: expert

    Interactive Brokers founder and chairman Thomas Peterffy has concerns about coming interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • Why Unilever Stock Rose as Much as 10% Today

    A day after a sharp drop, shares of the European consumer products and food maker rose. Only it wasn't a simple rebound -- Unilever did an about-face.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.