U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,878.44
    +56.82 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.48
    +526.74 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,709.37
    +162.26 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.94
    +28.92 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    +2.19 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    -0.0106 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3830
    +0.6530 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,781.89
    -96.92 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.08
    -0.15 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

ONEDINE MAKES TECHNOLOGY DONATION TO CHILDREN'S HEALTH℠

·1 min read

Donation provides Children's Health with tablets.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDine today announced that it has made a donation to Children's Health. The contribution comes as the success of OneDine's in-house engineered tablet sold to restaurants has taken over the retail tablets previously used. With additional tablets on hand, OneDine donated 747 tablets to Children's Health. The OneDine team delivered these tablets to each of Children's Health hospital campuses and The Children's Medical Center Foundation.

OneDine® is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. (PRNewsfoto/OneDine)
OneDine® is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. (PRNewsfoto/OneDine)

"Contributing to the mission of Children's Health was important since many of our team members at OneDine are parents themselves," said Rom Krupp, Founder and CEO of OneDine. "OneDine has seen such a fortunate success with the tablets we engineered in-house. We knew that the surplus of tablets we had in stock could bring cheer to thousands of people and chose Children's Health because of the commitment to children and the families in our hometown of Plano."

To learn more about OneDine and its other business initiatives, please visit www.onedine.com.

About OneDine:

OneDine® is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. Our handheld devices and mobile interfaces augment service and staffing, ensure payment compliance and greatly increase unit economics. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. To learn more, visit www.onedine.com or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onedine-makes-technology-donation-to-childrens-health-301708611.html

SOURCE OneDine

Recommended Stories

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The Ark Invest co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker has fallen on hard times since turning heads with triple-digit returns in 2020 for her family of high-growth exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, and investors know the stocks she's now buying. Wood added to her stakes in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) on Tuesday.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Micron sales dive nearly 50%, and decline is expected to get worse as layoffs planned

    Micron Technology Inc. shares held steady in the extended session Wednesday after the memory-chip maker's quarterly results fell short of Wall Street estimates and its outlook was as frightening as many expected.

  • 11 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The majority of penny stocks, which are defined as securities that trade for less than $5 per share, have had a terrible […]

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • After-hours stock movers: Micron, Under Armour, MillerKnoll

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights key tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.41

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.5% on the 3rd of March...

  • After Taking a Beating in 2022, Can Upstart Return to Growth Stock Status in 2023?

    This AI-powered loan company faces significant headwinds from a terrible economy over the next year.

  • Why Shares of AGNC Investment Corp Are Rising Today

    Shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) are trading nearly 3% higher as of 10:04 a.m. ET today after getting an endorsement from Bill Gross, also known as the Bond King. As an mREIT, AGNC uses debt and leverage to invest largely in agency mortgage-backed securities, which carry a guarantee from the U.S. government. Bond values have an inverse relationship with bond yields, so as yields have risen, bond values have been crushed.

  • Bryant Riley Is The Co-Founder of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) And They Just Picked Up 1.9% More Shares

    B. Riley Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RILY ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the...

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Here's Why You Should Avoid the Long Side of Alphabet

    In my last review of Alphabet on October 25, I wrote that "I have no special knowledge of what GOOGL will report to shareholders Tuesday evening but the charts and indicators are not positioned for a sustained advance." In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that as the New Year approaches GOOGL is trading below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the declining 200-day line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year as sellers of GOOGL have been more aggressive than buyers.