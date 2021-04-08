U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,097.17
    +17.22 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,503.57
    +57.27 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,829.31
    +140.51 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.60
    +19.55 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.84
    +0.24 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.20
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1919
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0210 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3250
    -0.5050 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,930.85
    +1,517.79 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.87
    +32.18 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.82 (-0.07%)
     

Microsoft is finally releasing a 64-bit version of OneDrive for Windows

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Microsoft released the first 64-bit version of Windows back in the early aughts. In 2007, it came out with OneDrive. Despite that history, the Windows release of the file-syncing app is only now making the jump to 64-bit, with Microsoft announcing a new client preview. In an announcement spotted by Windows guru Paul Thurrott, the company says the new version of OneDrive will help those who need to transfer large files or many files at the same time since 64-bit systems can access more resources than their 32-bit counterparts. 

"We know this has been a long-awaited and highly requested feature, and we're thrilled to make it available for early access," the company said. "You can now download the 64-bit version for use with OneDrive work, school, and home accounts." One thing to note is the preview is currently only available on x64 installs of Windows. If you own a computer like the Surface Pro X — and therefore have Windows 10 on ARM installed on your system — you'll have to wait. Microsoft recommends you continue using the 32-bit version for the time being. 

Recommended Stories

  • HMD revamps its Nokia smartphone lineup with six new affordable models

    HMD first made a name for itself by remaking a classic feature phone — and triggering an avalanche of hype in the process. The Finnish company has been dutifully churning out Nokia-branded smartphones ever since, but during an online launch event today, HMD was eager to prove that it's been up to more than business as usual. For one, those numbers-only model names are gone, replaced by three new smartphone ranges: the X, G, and C series. And to make getting connected even easier, the company is making an end-run around its usual carrier partners by lighting up an HMD-branded MVNO in the UK with a global roll-out to follow.

  • Warner Bros is going back to theater-first releases in 2022

    Movies like 'The Batman' won't hit HBO Max on the same day they arrive in theaters.

  • Apple shares more details about its imminent App Tracking Transparency feature

    Apple is sharing more details today about its upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature, which will allow users to control, on an app-by-app level, whether their data is shared for ad-targeting purposes. In a sense, anyone using the current version of iOS can see App Tracking Transparency in action, since iOS already includes a Tracking menu in the Privacy settings, and some apps have already started asking users for permission to track them.

  • Mysterious Plumes of Methane Gas Appear Over Bangladesh

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the countries most vulnerable to climate change has also been revealed as a major contributor of methane, a greenhouse gas that’s about 80 times more potent in its first two decades in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. The 12 highest methane emission rates detected this year by Kayrros SAS have occurred over Bangladesh, according to the Paris-based company, one of several that specialize in analyzing satellite observations to locate leaks. “It has the strongest sustained emissions we've seen to date where we can’t clearly identify the source,” said Stephane Germain, president of GHGSat Inc, which also picked up the plumes.Bluefield Technologies Inc., which analyzed European Space Agency data to identify a large methane plume in Florida in May, also detected the concentrations over Bangladesh. “Our analysis shows that Bangladesh has some of the highest methane emissions in the world that can be detected by satellites,” said Yotam Ariel, the company’s founder.Scientists are just beginning to pinpoint the biggest sources of methane. Observations from space can be seasonal due to cloud cover, precipitation and varying light intensity. Satellites can also have difficulty tracking offshore emissions and releases in higher latitudes such as the Arctic, where Russia has extensive oil and gas operations. Because of these limitations existing data isn’t yet globally comprehensive.But the emissions over Bangladesh are drawing attention. Its low elevation and high population density make it particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events and rising oceans. The country chairs the Climate Vulnerable Forum, whose 48 members represent 1.2 billion people most threatened by climate change. “We’re aware of the problems,” Bangladesh’s Environment and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin said in an interview. The bulk of the methane likely came from rice paddies, he said. When farmers flood their fields, bacteria in the waterlogged soil can produce large quantities of the gas. “The other source is the landfill gas,” Uddin said, released when trash breaks down. “We’re working to take mitigation measures.”Domesticated livestock, leaks from the oil and gas industry, landfills and coal mining are just some of the human activities that result in methane emissions, according to the Global Methane Initiative. At least a quarter of today's global warming is caused by man-made methane emissions, the Environmental Defense Fund estimates.Methane concentrations in Bangladesh likely originate from a combination of sources including paddy fields, landfills, leaky natural gas pipelines and coal stockpiles, according to Kayrros. The company uses data from the ESA’s Sentinel-5P and Sentinel-2 satellites. It ran a dispersion simulation that takes into account atmospheric conditions such as wind, that can move methane plumes away from their source.“It's a great example of how better monitoring and data analysis can pinpoint emissions sources and open up opportunities to tackle both greenhouse gas emissions and, in other cases, air pollutant emissions,'' said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst with Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.Methane is a particular concern for those working to slow the pace of climate change. The gas is odorless and colorless, making leaks extremely difficult to detect. Halting accidental emissions from energy infrastructure is some of the lowest-hanging fruit because companies stand to benefit from cleaning up operations. They’re losing product that could have been sold and risk reputational damage as investors such as BlackRock Inc. demand higher standards.“The methane concentrations we see over Bangladesh are a signal and deserve more study,” said Steven Hamburg, chief scientist at the EDF, which plans to launch its own satellite to track methane emissions next year. “It will require more work to make reliable quantitative estimates of emissions and determine sources.”The ability to attribute leaks to individual operators is getting closer as more satellites are launched that offer greater precision and more frequent coverage. GHGSat in February said it tracked methane leaks from at least eight natural gas pipelines and unlit flares in Central Turkmenistan that released as much as 10,000 kilograms per hour.EDF’s PermianMap project, which combines data from satellites and other ground-based observations to attribute and aggregate emissions by operator in one of the world’s most active fossil fuel basins, is a sign of the transparency to come. “The ability to attribute methane emissions at an asset level is here now,” said GHGSat’s Germain. “The challenge is to increase the frequency of the observations with more satellites.” (Updates with analyst comment in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US rebuffs China over Taiwan intimidation

    The State Department expressed 'great concern' after the U.S. military warned that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan. (April 7)

  • The best baby monitors for your home nursery

    Here's a list of the best baby monitors for your home nursery, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • A Mustang Mach-E bug leaves cars stuck in 'deep sleep' with an empty 12v battery

    Add a software bug to the list of issues affecting Ford's recently released Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

  • 'Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children' will be re-released in 4K HDR on June 8th

    Don't expect to fully understand the plot if you've only played 'FF7: Remake.'

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80%, Say Analysts

    Markets are back at record highs, resuming a year-to-date climb that was temporarily interrupted from mid-February through the first week of March. A series of interrelated factors have worked together to push stock values back up. First, the economy is reopening. This started last fall, but was slowed by a wave of corona infections during the winter. The rapidly expanding vaccination program has people confident now, and it looks like the US economy is headed for its highest growth rate in several decades. Second, and added to that confidence, consumers are sitting on cash; there are the $1,400 stimulus checks that went out with the COVID-relief bill last month, but also, spending activity in 2020 was so low that household savings are at record high levels. The Biden Administration is also talking about a new infrastructure bill it wants to push through Congress, bringing up the prospect of trillions more in Federal spending. And finally, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it has no intention of pulling back on its long-standing easy-money policies. The result: investors are ready to spend, and stocks are rising. The gains in the stock market are also underpinned by a flood of positive economic data. The key data point, the one that’s been getting the headlines, is the monthly jobs number – and the recently released March figures showed 916,000 new jobs added last month. That was almost half more than had been expected, and came with upward revisions to January and February that totaled 156,000. Those gains have the Street’s analysts looking for stocks that are poised to grow with the broader market. Here are two such stock calls; the analysts see them growing about 80% in the year ahead, and recommend buying in now before the price jumps. Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) Few industries drip money quite as copiously as online gaming. The internet versions of traditional casino games are highly popular, and a successful online casino is a potential gold mine for investors. Golden Nugget Online Gaming is the largest online casino site operating in New Jersey, and has spread its operations to an additional nine states. The company went public through a SPAC merger back in December, and has been trading on the NASDAQ since then. Being new to the public markets, GNOG hasn’t got a long record of open financial disclosures – but the recent 4Q20 earnings report, the company’s first since completing the SPAC transaction, shows reason for optimism. At the top line, the company had quarterly revenues of $23 million and full year 2020 revenues of $91.1 million; management increased its guidance for FY2021 to the range of $130 million to $145 million, or up 51% at the midpoint from last year’s results. So, Golden Nugget has a clear path forward. That’s a good thing. Yet, the stock is down ~40% since the SPAC merger completed. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price could offer new investors an opportunity to get into GNOG on the cheap. Jefferies analyst David Katz initiated coverage of GNOG with a Buy rating, and his $28 price target implies a robust 85% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Katz’s track record, click here) “The magnitude and productivity prospects of the iGaming market have not been fully appreciated by the Street, in our view, and GNOG's positioning and product strength have been proven in NJ. GNOG and digital gaming – iGaming, specifically – require long-term vision in general…. The focus on iGaming as a priority is positioned for the next growth chapter of digital gaming. We expect that as seasoned management continues to execute over time as it has in 2020, the Street's recognition of the merits of pure-play iGaming will become more evident,” Katz explained. Golden Nugget has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings. With shares trading at $15.10, the $26 average price target suggests room for a 72% upside. (See GNOG stock analysis on TipRanks) Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) The next stock we’re looking at is Prometheus Biosciences, an early-stage clinical research company focused on using precision medicines to target GI and immune-mediated conditions. Specifically, Prometheus is working on new treatments for Crohn's Disease and Colitis (also called Inflammatory Bowel Disease, or IBD). The company’s pipeline includes three drug candidates, one of which, PRA023, is in Phase 1 trial, while the other are in preclinical phases. The clinical trial on PRA023 started in December of last year, after receiving the IND acceptance notice from the FDA. Early in March, the company announced that it had commenced dosing patients in the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1a clinical study. The current study is ongoing to ‘determine the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of PRA023 in normal healthy volunteers.’ The other big news for Prometheus in March was the company’s IPO. RXDX entered the public markets on March 12, trading on the NASDAQ. The IPO put 11.5 million shares of common stock on the market, and closed its first day trading at $25.29. This was well above the $19 initial price. The gross proceeds from the offering exceeded $218 million. Prometheus’ approach – using a precision medicine in a select group of patients – has impressed Leerink's Thomas Smith. The analyst initiated coverage of RXDX with an Outperform rating and $34 price target. This figure indicates room for ~80% upside over the course of the next year. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here) “A precision medicine strategy has the opportunity to demonstrate superior results in a prescreened population that could translate to accelerated development timelines and increased use with identified patients. Other fields of medicine, most notably oncology, have adopted precision medicine as the central strategy for new drug development. With no precision medicines currently available for IBD, we see considerable excitement for new therapeutics that are rationally designed based on genetic profiling, and we view RXDX as uniquely positioned to drive this strategy,” Smith opined. All in all, there are two reviews on file for Prometheus and both are to Buy, making the consensus view a unanimous Moderate Buy. Shares in RXDX are currently priced at $18.70, while the $32.25 average target suggests 71% growth from that level on the one-year time horizon. (See RXDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Moves Higher After Yesterday’s Sell-Off

    GBP/USD managed to get above 1.3745 and is moving towards the next resistance at 1.3780.

  • S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary.

  • Fowler, Accused of Crypto Fraud, Gets a New Lawyer After Failing to Pay His Old Ones

    Fowler reportedly failed to pay his former lawyers leading to a motion to withdraw as his legal counsel.

  • Wall Street Math Shows ESG Funds Can Ride the Value Stock Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Green funds have gained a reputation of benefiting from the tech rally during the pandemic. As the economy recovers and investors shift to cheaper stocks, those products might still be able to thrive.Relative to the S&P 500, funds that track companies that meet environmental, social and governance standards have more exposure to cyclical sectors than the broader industry, according to a Bank of America analysis. Those U.S.-domiciled ESG products are overweight industrial, raw-material and real-estate shares, while mutual funds in general are underweight those groups.“One of the key pushbacks we often get from investors is that ESG benchmarks have outperformed because they are overweight tech and growth stocks,” said Marisa Sullivan, head of U.S. ESG research for Bank of America Global Research. “We found they are overweight a lot of cyclical sectors, so maybe they aren’t as poorly positioned for a value rotation.”ESG funds have avoided the growth-oriented consumer services sector, according to the study, and have raised their exposures to energy and utilities in recent months -- although they are still underweight those industries.“There’s a little bit of a misconception that everything ESG-oriented has to be growth or tech heavy,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “The evolution of these ESG strategies is still in flux, and the makeup of these ESG strategies will be a key part of how they evolve this year.”Still, the biggest ESG products do have substantial stakes in tech companies. The largest mutual fund in the category -- the $24 billion Parnassus Core Equity Fund -- is made up of 15.7% software firms, its top industry group, followed by 13.2% semiconductor stocks.BlackRock’s iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) -- the biggest ESG exchange-traded fund with $16 billion in assets -- counts Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. as its largest holdings.For the ones that rely strongly on tech, the increase in Treasury yields has the potential to hurt performance, according to some analysts.“Those ESG funds that are heavily allocated to those growth-oriented stocks where their value is dependent on the value of their future cash flow, they’ll be super sensitive to what happens with longer-term interest rates,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Buyers Tentative Ahead of Fed Minutes

    The conditions are ripe for a rally in the AUD/USD and NZD/USD, but buyers may be waiting for the release of the Fed minutes before making their move.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Continues To Gain Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    EUR/USD is trying to get above the nearest resistance level at 1.1880.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.1880

    EUR/USD settled above 1.1850 and is testing the next resistance at 1.1880.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Need to Pullback into $1712.00 – $1711.90 to Attract New Buyers

    The key report on Wednesday that could drive the price action late in the session is the Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting on March 17.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.