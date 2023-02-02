U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.04
    +53.83 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,960.36
    -132.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,188.74
    +372.42 (+3.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.04
    +46.22 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.52
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    -11.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    -0.0076 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4020
    +0.0050 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0129 (-1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5350
    -0.3900 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,917.74
    +822.05 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.91
    +1.59 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Onehouse First to Make Fully Managed Data Lakes Possible, Raises $25 Million Series A From Addition and Greylock

Onehouse
·5 min read
Onehouse
Onehouse

Onehouse Automates State-of the-Art Apache Hudi Data Lakehouses in Four Easy Steps and Unlocks Native Performance Accelerations Inside Databricks and Snowflake With Onetable

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onehouse, the first managed data lakehouse company, today announced a new feature Onetable that advances its vision for easier, cheaper and faster data lakes. Onetable lets users take advantage of all the scale, interoperability and cost benefits of data lakehouses built on the popular Apache Hudi open source project, while fully leveraging native performance accelerations in Databricks and Snowflake.

A year ago, Onehouse emerged out of stealth with its cloud-native managed service based on Apache Hudi. Hudi implements a new path-breaking architecture where the core warehouse and database functionality is directly added to the data lake, today known as the lakehouse: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/02/02/2377886/0/en/Founded-by-Ex-Uber-Data-Architect-and-Apache-Hudi-Creator-Onehouse-Supercharges-Data-Lakes-for-AI-and-Machine-Learning-With-8-Million-in-Seed-Funding-From-Greylock-and-Addition.html. Hudi was created by Onehouse founder Vinoth Chandar at Uber in 2016, was downloaded more than 10 million times last year and is widely used by the largest enterprises in the world.

Onehouse automates the foundation of the data lakehouse in four easy steps, saving months of extensive engineering efforts. Users securely connect their cloud account and then Onehouse quickly ingests, auto-optimizes and manages powerful incremental ETL pipelines to deliver minute-level analytics on the data lake. Data in Onehouse can then be readily accessed from best-of-breed data warehouse engines (AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, Snowflake), data lake engines (AWS EMR, Databricks) and interactive analytics engines (Presto, Trino, AWS Athena).

“Onehouse’s unique Lakehouse technology has enabled us to strengthen and streamline Stellarworx, our fast-growing talent marketplace for STARs – the 70+ million U.S. workers skilled through alternative routes – accelerating our collective efforts to rewire the labor market. This has saved us years of time and countless dollars and allows Opportunity@Work to leverage the power of sophisticated data analytics to boost career mobility for skilled workers across the country,” said Opportunity@Work Chief Technology Officer Kelcey Reed.

Today Onehouse is releasing Onetable so Hudi data lakehouses can fully leverage native performance accelerations in Databricks and Snowflake, by interoperating with their respective open metadata layers Delta Lake and Apache Iceberg. Onetable avoids data fragmentation by removing the need to copy data around and offers a wider ecosystem selection of highly performant engines. Now with Onetable, organizations can save costs by offloading data management from proprietary high cost services offered by cloud warehouses, while also streamlining their data architecture with much needed interoperability to support today’s diverse data use cases like traditional analytics, stream processing, data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Onehouse founder and CEO Vinoth Chandar said: “Over the past year, we have built a first-of-its-kind cloud product to get data lakes up and running with just a few clicks. With Onetable, we are addressing a huge gap in the market around data interoperability, while enabling our customers to use Onehouse seamlessly with any major query engine.”

$25 Million in Series A Funding

Today Onehouse also announced that it has raised $25 million in Series A funding, bringing the total raised to $33 million. This round was co-led by Addition and Greylock, who both co-led the seed round. Onehouse plans to use the money to continue to advance Onehouse and grow the team to meet the market demand.

Addition Investor Aaron Schildkrout said, “I strongly believe that the next-gen data stack delivers dramatic cost savings by moving a ton of workloads onto Lakehouses. Onehouse's managed cloud product is best-in-breed — a genuinely open system offering built-in data ingestion, streaming speeds, the ability to update stored data, and strong integrations with machine learning and AI applications. The new onetable feature allows organizations to get these tremendous benefits without giving up the power of industry-leading query and compute engines like those offered by Databricks and Snowflake. Best of both worlds and where every savvy data-first company is heading”

Jerry Chen from Greylock Partners said, “Onehouse continues to play a major role in shaping the emerging data lakehouse market by delivering core infrastructure needs like data management, ingestion, performance tuning, and interoperability with the ease of a cloud data warehouse.”

Additional Resources

About Onehouse

Onehouse provides a cloud-native managed lakehouse service that makes data lakes easier, faster and cheaper. Onehouse blends the ease of use of a warehouse with the scale of a data lake into a fully managed product. Engineers can build data lakes in minutes, process data in seconds and own data in open source formats, not locked away to individual vendors. Onehouse is founded by a former Uber data architect and the creator of Apache Hudi who pioneered the fundamental technology of the lakehouse. The company is backed by Addition and Greylock. For more information, please visit https://onehouse.ai or follow @Onehousehq.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560


Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine is using Palantir's software for 'targeting,' CEO says

    Data analytics company Palantir is "responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine," Chief Executive Alex Karp said Wednesday, elaborating on the U.S. company's work with Kyiv since Russia's invasion last year. Its software helps Ukraine target, for instance, tanks and artillery, a Palantir spokesperson said. The remarks are some of Karp's most direct yet on how Palantir, which got its start two decades ago supporting U.S. intelligence services, is aiding Ukraine's war effort.

  • Over dinner in Davos, the CEOs of Novartis, Coca-Cola, and Grab shared what’s worrying them

    Highlights from Fortune's dinner in Davos.

  • Netflix announces new rules in password sharing crackdown that could affect 100 million accounts

    Users could be repeatedly forced to ask for ‘temporary access codes’ to keep watching

  • Southwest Airlines Promotes Lauren Woods To Chief Information Officer

    Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) has promoted its Vice President of Technology, Lauren Woods, to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Woods will report to the Chief Administration & Communications Officer Linda Rutherford. Woods assumed this role following Kathleen Merrill's decision in September 2022 to move to an Executive Advisor in early 2023. Since joining Southwest in 2010, Woods has supported the company's Digital and Customer Channels and various Operations Teams and Pla

  • FTC fines GoodRx for unauthorized sharing of users’ health data

    In a first-of-its-kind enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission has imposed a $1.5 million penalty on telehealth and prescription drug discount provider GoodRx Holdings Inc. for sharing users' personal health data with Facebook, Google and other third parties without their consent.

  • CentralNic Group Announces Partnership with WHMCS to offer 1,100+ Domain Name Extensions to Web Hosts

    CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the company dedicated to building a better global digital economy, today announced that it is now a preferred partner of WHMCS, the leader in web hosting automation. With this partnership, web hosting companies that use WHMCS will be able to easily sell over 1,100 domain names along with their existing hosting and web product portfolios.

  • Security tip: Are you making this huge Wi-Fi mistake?

    If a hacker gets into your home Wi-Fi network, they can find their way to your personal information. Here's the proper setting to keep your data safe.

  • Solana-Based DeFi Protocol Everlend Announces Shut Down

    The DeFi platform Everlend said that continuing under current liquidity and market conditions “is a gamble” despite having sufficient runway.

  • Early trials hint at how Netflix plans to stamp out password sharing

    The streaming giant has promised to put an end to unauthorized account sharing within the coming weeks.

  • How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse

    Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry’s reputation. While the financial impact is likely transitory, the shift in public perception of the industry has changed the ground rules for crypto advocacy. Whereas advocacy in 2020-2022 focused on legal arguments and political bargaining, advocacy in this new court of public opinion requires a far more thoughtful and measured approach.

  • ChatGPT is challenging Google’s control over internet search — setting up an epic clash of AI titans

    Google's Sparrow faces a risky and expensive battle with ChatGPT and Microsoft for AI dominance .

  • What Is the Ethereum Blockchain’s Shanghai Hard Fork, and Why Does It Matter?

    The hard fork set for March will address staked ether withdrawals and reductions in gas fees for developers. It will open a new chapter for liquid staking in the Ethereum ecosystem.

  • BT pledges to build high speed internet “like fury” with strikes now in the past

    BT today claimed it is winning the broadband race, building “like fury” to give Britain an ultra high-speed internet network that should rival any in the world. It is doing 62k premises a week and is 38% into its 25 million target for the fastest internet connections. CEO Philip Jansen welcomes the competition, especially in hard to reach parts of the country.

  • Meta Was Scraping Sites for Years While Fighting the Practice

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. for years paid a contractor to scrape data from other websites while publicly condemning the practice and suing companies that pulled data from its own social-media platforms.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to

  • AI Company Co-Founder Addresses Ethics of Tom Cruise 'Deepfake' Videos

    Tom Graham, founder of AI software company Metaphysic, says blockchain technology may potentially help people create digital rights.

  • Here's Why Hanesbrands Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of apparel company Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) dropped like a rock on Thursday after the company provided lackluster financial guidance and announced some substantial pivots to management's priorities. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Hanesbrands stock was down 23% -- particularly painful, considering the market is soaring today. On one hand, fourth-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion beat guidance from Hanesbrands' management.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Analyst Report: Baidu, Inc.

    Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 62% of revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2020. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

  • Why SNDL, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray Stocks Popped Today

    There's more evidence now favoring medical marijuana legalization. But medical marijuana is already legal in most states.

  • Exxon Mobil Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$402.2b (up 44% from FY 2021). Net...