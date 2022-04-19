OneIDLab and Tozny Merge to Form Tozny, Inc., a Cybersecurity Technology Company

Tozny Secures $2.2 Million in Venture Funding To Accelerate the Deployment of Its Unified Cybersecurity Solutions

CAMAS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Portland, Oregon-based Tozny, an identity management and data security company, and OneIDLab, a Zero Trust posture security technology company, announced the companies will merge to form Tozny, Inc.

The merger combines Tozny's integrated Identity and Access Management (IdAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Key Management, and Data Encryption Solutions with OneIDLab's Secure Remote Access and advanced decentralized identity token solutions protected by 21 patents. Both Tozny and OneIDLab products have benefited from deeply rooted engagements with government organizations like the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, the National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies.

Prior to the merger OneIDLab closed $2.2 million in seed funding led by Rogue Venture Partners and Columbia Ventures Corporation along with prior investors. Other notable OneIDLab shareholders include In-Q-Tel and Jaguar Land Rover.

"Through the merger, we are able to accelerate the delivery of a complete, integrated, end-to-end advanced cybersecurity platform that is easy to use and flexible to deploy," said Isaac Potoczny-Jones, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tozny, Inc. "What makes Tozny's solutions unique is the fact we are the only technology company able to offer a fully integrated software and hardware security solution that includes IDaM, PAM, Data Encryption, Secrets Management, and a unique decentralized hardware token with NFC, BLE, USB, and contact pad interfaces that is implemented on a risk informed basis."

Tozny's products and services are engineered to secure and manage identities, data, and keys with an advanced ‘Zero Trust' architecture. Tozny's customers include DARPA, NIST, Department of Defense, Charles River Analytics, and Jaguar Land Rover Labs. Tozny products are implemented on a risk informed basis allowing the customer to scale the level of security and control cost according to the criticality of systems, devices, and equipment.

"Our customers are increasingly asking for a risk informed integrated solution that doesn't require a wholesale change in their IT infrastructure. Our integrated platform works with existing applications, and makes it much simpler for our customers to adopt and maintain a ‘Zero Trust' posture that includes people, devices, applications and services," said Jonathan DeHart, co-founder and CEO of Tozny, Inc. "With our integrated portfolio, Tozny is on track to exceed a 200 percent year-over-year growth in recurring revenue; and with additional products coming online this year, we are excited to be able to serve our customers' increasing need for advanced cybersecurity solutions."

Tozny's funding will help accelerate product development and sales. Tozny is headquartered in Camas, Washington, with offices in Portland, Oregon.

OneIDLab spun out of Portland-based Tyfone, Inc., in late 2020 and Tozny spun out of Galois in 2013.

About Tozny, Inc.

Tozny, Inc., delivers integrated software and hardware Identity Management, Privileged Access Management, Data Encryption, and Key Management risk informed solutions with flexible deployment options including cloud, on-premises, or hybrid implementations, and via SDKs to protect critical infrastructure and critical business systems and data. Built with technology developed in collaboration with NIST, DARPA, EPRI, and others, Tozny brings advanced cybersecurity to all businesses. Tozny was founded by leading cryptography experts from security research firm Galois founded in 2013. OneIDLab spun out of fintech security platform company Tyfone in 2020. Follow Tozny on LinkedIn. To learn more about Tozny, Inc., visit Tozny.com.

