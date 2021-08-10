OneLife Launches World's Most Efficient Plasma Air Purifier: OneLife X

Purifier Eliminates 99.99% of Harmful Particles and Revolutionary Filter Never Needs Replacing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLife, an innovative health-tech company committed to creating technologies that save lives while protecting the planet, today launched their groundbreaking new product, OneLife X, the world's most efficient air purifier, on Indiegogo . Amid rising concerns over air quality driven by the pandemic and the growing trend of record-breaking wildfires, the team designed OneLife X to purify the smallest particles other filters often miss while being uniquely sustainable with a washable, lifelong filter.

"At OneLife, our vision is simple: to empower the world to breathe better – especially indoors, where air can be up to ten times more polluted than outdoor air," relayed CEO Christoph Burkhardt. "By using a broad-spectrum plasma field and sophisticated laser sensors, OneLife X traps and eliminates 99.99% of all airborne particles, catching particles as small as 0.01pm (that's 10 times smaller than the Coronavirus), and runs indefinitely without ever requiring a filter replacement."

In addition to being the most eco-friendly filter on the market, OneLife X technology also runs in virtual silence and uses less energy than an LED lamp at only 6 watts. This means OneLife X is not only designed to protect you by eliminating 99.99% of harmful airborne particles like viruses, bacteria and common mold and dust, but also fits perfectly into your life without disrupting your sleep or your wallet. When it comes to design, OneLife X is artfully crafted from fast-regrowing bamboo and recycled plastics and is equipped with a fully connected app.

OneLife X provides transparency on the world around you – allowing you to connect directly to your Amazon Alexa, Google Home assistant, Apple Siri or through an iOS or Android app – and measure your indoor air quality at any time through a simple voice command or a touch of the screen. OneLife has set out to create an air purifier that seamlessly fits into your life and gives you the confidence to live happier and healthier.

"With an understanding of the need for clean, green technology in the home, OneLife X helps address long-term air quality issues resulting from cities with rising pollution levels and the effects of climate change," continued Burkhardt. "OneLife X is sustainably built to keep you safe from viruses and bacteria, increase your focus, lower your stress, avoid asthma and allergies, experience more restful sleep, boost your productivity and improve your overall health."

OneLife X is now available on Indiegogo . Learn more at www.onelife.eco and reserve one today for cleaner, healthier indoor air.

About OneLife

OneLife is on a mission to revolutionize the health tech industry starting with the air we breathe. OneLife's team of engineers, air quality experts and design pioneers build innovative products that promote wellness while protecting the planet. Created with meticulous German-led engineering that integrates smart digital technologies with intuitive design, OneLife solutions are sustainable and groundbreakingly efficient, allowing everyone to live their one life and make the world a healthier place. The company's revolutionary OneLife X is the most efficient air purifier ever invented and delivers clinically clean air 24/7. Find out more at www.onelife.eco .

