OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $1.00

OneMain Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:OMF) investors are due to receive a payment of $1.00 per share on 23rd of February. This makes the dividend yield 8.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

OneMain Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 75% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 81.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 57%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

OneMain Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

OneMain Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from $1.00 total annually to $4.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

OneMain Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. OneMain Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On OneMain Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, OneMain Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

