Oneok to Buy Magellan Midstream in Deal Worth $18.8 Billion
(Bloomberg) -- Energy infrastructure company Oneok Inc. will buy Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at around $18.8 billion including assumed debt, according to a joint statement.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Turkey Latest: Erdogan Vote Below 50% Needed to Win Election
Early Vote Count Shows Erdogan Below 50% in Turkish Election
Trump Changed GOP Rules to Make Winning the Nomination Even Easier — for Trump
Each Magellan unit holder will receive $25 in cash and 0.6670 shares of Oneok stock per unit, representing a 22% premium to the Magellan closing price on May 12.
The deal will result in a combined company with a total enterprise value of $60 billion, the statement said.
Oneok expects the transaction to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive from 2024 with an EPS accretion of 3% to 7% per year from 2025 through 2027, and free cash flow per share accretion averaging more than 20% from 2024 through 2027.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter this year, subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals. Oneok has secured $5.25 billion in fully committed bridge financing for the proposed cash consideration.
To view the source of this information click here
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Plot to Steal the Other Secret Inside a Can of Coca-Cola
How Normalizing Menopause Can Help Employers Retain Senior Women
AI Drug Discovery Is a $50 Billion Opportunity for Big Pharma
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.