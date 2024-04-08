ONEOK Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.00m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

ONEOK Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Pierce Norton for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$60.96 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$79.65), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 32.21k shares. But they sold 800.00 shares for US$56k. Overall, ONEOK insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At ONEOK Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that ONEOK insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Independent Director Wayne Smith bought US$203k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ONEOK insiders own about US$117m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ONEOK Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about ONEOK. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with ONEOK and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

