ONEOK to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

·1 min read

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Sept. 7-8, 2022, in New York.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (2 p.m. Central Daylight Time) on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

A link to the live webcast, replay and ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact: Megan Patterson
                           918-561-5325
Media Contact: Brad Borror
                           918-588-7582

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-barclays-ceo-energy-power-conference-301618618.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

