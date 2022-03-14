U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.02
    -7.31 (-6.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    -29.10 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.88 (-3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0951
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3000
    -0.0037 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1490
    +0.8690 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,875.48
    +147.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.36
    +8.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

·1 min read

TULSA, Okla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Mizuho Energy Summit on March 15, 2022.

ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-mizuho-energy-summit-301501893.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

