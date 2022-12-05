U.S. markets closed

ONEOK to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium

·1 min read

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium Dec. 7-8, 2022, in New York.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (12:35 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

A link to the live webcast, replay and ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Andrew Ziola


918-588-7683

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-wells-fargo-midstream-and-utilities-symposium-301694928.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

