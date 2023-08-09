ONEOK Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$3.73b (down 38% from 2Q 2022).

Net income: US$468.0m (up 13% from 2Q 2022).

Profit margin: 13% (up from 6.9% in 2Q 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: US$1.04 (up from US$0.93 in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ONEOK EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 23%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 2.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.6% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

Performance of the American Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are down 2.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ONEOK (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

