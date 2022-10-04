U.S. markets closed

ONEOK Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

·1 min read

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will release third quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Nov. 1, 2022. ONEOK's executive management will participate in a conference call the following day.

What:

ONEOK third quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast



When:

11 a.m. Eastern, Nov. 2, 2022


10 a.m. Central



Where:

1) Phone conference call dial 888-254-3590, pass code 1289583


2) Log on to the webcast at www.oneok.com

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, for 90 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 1289583.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson 


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-third-quarter-2022-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301640769.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

