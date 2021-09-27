U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,762.00
    +88.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,269.25
    -49.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.00
    +8.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.86
    +0.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.00
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.34
    -0.29 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9290
    +0.2440 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,857.87
    +810.66 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.19
    -8.87 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.78
    +11.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

OneOncology Unveils Data Demonstrating Increased Utilization of Genomic and Biomarker Testing at Community Cancer Centers

·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, presented data in two abstracts at the 2021 ASCO Quality Care Symposium examining genomic profiling and biomarker testing patterns in community oncology centers, as part of their multi-year strategic research partnership.

OneOncology and Genentech present data examining genomic profiling and biomarker testing patterns in community oncology centers.
OneOncology and Genentech present data examining genomic profiling and biomarker testing patterns in community oncology centers.

Biomarker and next generation sequencing are the backbone of personalized treatments in oncology.

Bringing personalized cancer treatment to patients in community cancer centers requires biomarker and next generation sequencing (NGS) to identify actionable mutations and improve the time to targeted treatment. Thus, understanding testing patterns at different sites of care is an important component of increasing patient access to innovative targeted therapies for some advanced cancers.

"Biomarker and next generation sequencing are the backbone of personalized treatments in oncology," said Lee Schwartzberg, MD, Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology. "Understanding current testing patterns and strategies to increase their uptake is a vital component to bring precision medicine to oncology practices across the country. These research presentations identify an important baseline for how the physicians on the OneOncology platform are bringing advanced diagnostics to their clinic and how we can improve future utilization."

One real-world data (RWD) study evaluated NGS testing patterns for advanced non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic breast cancer at four OneOncology practices that use Flatiron Health's OncoEMR® electronic health record (EHR).

At the four OneOncology sites in question, 63 percent of patients (2,045 of 3,221) with non-small cell lung cancer received NGS with or without other genetic profile testing compared to 46 percent of patients (13,681 of 29,572) in the broader nationwide Flatiron EHR-derived de-identified NSCLC database. For metastatic breast cancer, the findings were 40 percent (513 of 1,295) as compared to 20 percent (2,458 of 12,175).

While adoption of NGS differed by cancer type and NGS testing rates increased over time in both advanced cancers, the data showed OneOncology had a higher NGS uptake with a shorter time to testing in metastatic breast cancer, possibly related to their network-wide strategy recommending NGS testing at diagnosis of advanced disease. Researchers said further studies are needed to improve the actionability of NGS testing to foster personalized treatment decisions.

A second RWD study examined testing for six selected biomarkers (ALK, EGFR, BRAF, ROS-1, PDL-1, KRAS) and targeted treatment patterns among 3,860 advanced non-small lung cancer patients at four OneOncology sites of care. Patients who received all six biomarker tests increased from 13 percent in 2015 to 57 percent in 2020. The study demonstrates a favorable increase in advanced lung cancer biomarker testing over time at OneOncology sites. Among the tested patients, the median time from advanced diagnosis to the first test result was 20 days. And the time from specimen collection after advanced diagnosis to the first test result was 13 days. Of 1,207 patients with a NSCLC with actionable mutations, 390 (32%) received treatment before receiving their test results.

"The insights from this research collaboration will help to inform opportunities to improve care in biomarker testing for patients and to identify best practices in community oncology practices to truly personalize care for patients. For example, shortening the turnaround time of NGS tests may allow more patients who have actionable mutations receive appropriate treatment by reducing the number of patients who will start treatment prior to receiving test results, " said Jamie Freedman, MD, PhD, Head of U.S. Medical Affairs, Genentech. "Furthermore, these real-world studies will prepare us for future research to improve the value of personalized care."

Dr. Schwartzberg is an author on both abstracts. Ari VanderWalde, MD, Medical Director for Precision Oncology at OneOncology and Director of Research at West Cancer Center and Research Institute, is the lead author on both abstracts.

About OneOncology
OneOncology is the national platform for independent community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of leading community oncology practices representing more than 620 providers practicing at more than 175 sites of care across the United States. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/OneOncology)
(PRNewsfoto/OneOncology)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneoncology-unveils-data-demonstrating-increased-utilization-of-genomic-and-biomarker-testing-at-community-cancer-centers-301385046.html

SOURCE OneOncology

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Futures Rise; Oil Prices Near Three-Year High

    U.S. stock futures gained as fears about China Evergrande’s debt problems waned, while Brent crude was boosted by global supply constraints and a rally in natural gas prices.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sunrun Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Suze Orman: 'Medicare is not free,' here's how you can cover the cost

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.

  • Why Biden vaccine mandate provides ‘cover’ for corporate America

    Many private sector employers are quietly waiting for President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

  • COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions in profit for drugmakers

    Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus.

  • Stop Doing This Or You'll Get High Cholesterol, Says Mayo Clinic

    Since high cholesterol has no symptoms, you may be putting yourself at risk without even realizing it. "Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. Your body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease," says the Mayo Clinic. "Factors that can increase your risk of bad cholesterol include" the following. Read on for what the Clinic says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You

  • Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

    Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.RELATED: If

  • India Is Ignoring a Nightmare Snakebite Massacre

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastNEW DELHI—An onslaught of fatal snakebite attacks is sweeping India and killing tens of thousands each year—and so far, the government’s response has been to ignore, trivialize, and cover up the crisis altogether.A 2020 study, which was based on verbal autopsies, suggests that on average, close to 58,000 Indian citizens die each year due to snakebites. In contrast, the country’s government reports ridiculously low numbers: In 2018, the Health and

  • First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

  • I Got "Breakthrough" COVID And Here's What I Wish I'd Known

    The test results that hot day in early August shouldn't have surprised me — all the symptoms were there. A few days earlier, fatigue had enveloped me like a weighted blanket. I chalked it up to my weekend of travel. Next, a headache clamped down on the back of my skull. Then my eyeballs started to ache. And soon enough, everything tasted like nothing.As a reporter who's covered the coronavirus since the first confirmed U.S. case landed in Seattle, where I live, I should have known what was comin

  • Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

    If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so. A new recall has been issued for ready

  • Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop under 7,000. Full vaccinations rise by 30,813

    The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 6,914 COVID-19 patients reported from 262 Florida hospitals.

  • New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant

    Public health officials have been waiting for good data before making any decisions about booster shots for people who received Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. AP Photo/Mary AltafferOn Sept 22, 2021, Johnson & Johnson released data that answers two questions many people have likely been wondering about its vaccine: How good is it against the delta variant, and do I need a booster? Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been keeping tabs on the Jo

  • Sharon Stone Shares Rare Swimsuit Photo Showing off Her Toned Legs on Instagram

    Too many 🔥🔥🔥 emojis to count.

  • Changes in booster shot guidance leads to confusion, chaos for doctors and the vaccinated

    Even in Idaho, which has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the country, clinics have been gearing up for an onslaught of calls and emails requesting booster shots. Administrators at the Primary Health Medical Group updated their website Thursday and then set about redoing it Friday, when government eligibility recommendations for boosters suddenly changed to include workers in high-risk jobs. Even then, the clinic's CEO had to figure out which occupations that meant.Subscribe to

  • Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

    Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming w

  • Biden's pro-science pledge undermined by COVID booster episode

    President Joe Biden campaigned as the pro-science candidate, promising not to let politics impede his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The #1 Sign You're Getting Obese, Say Experts

    How do you know if your weight is getting out of control and perhaps becoming dangerous? Many health warnings involve whether you're experiencing obesity, meaning that you've exceeded a certain BMI. But if you're like many of us, you've avoided stepping onto a scale, much less calculating a BMI, during much of the pandemic. Although BMI officially calculates obesity, there is another way that you can know your weight has reached a level of concern. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your hea