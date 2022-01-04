The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first new phone of 2022

First out of the gates in 2022, OnePlus has a new flagship for anyone already looking for a smartphone refresh. The company is holding back from revealing absolutely everything (well, most things), but that hasn't stopped leaks and rumors of a 6.7-inch display with high refresh rates, and the very latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

We're intrigued to hear more about the camera array, which will combine three camera sensors. Also, written on the fourth element of the camera unit, what does P2D 50T mean?

The big challenge could be balancing price, specs and features so that it offers enough go up against the high-end phones of Apple and Samsung. At the same time, it has to offer tangibly more than its cheaper Nord phone series.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch first in China on Tuesday January 11th. With that timescale in mind, expect to hear all the other details very soon.

OnePlus 10 Pro

