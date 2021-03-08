U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,818.00
    -21.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,419.00
    -46.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,474.75
    -189.00 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.20
    -7.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.17
    +1.08 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.00
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.66
    -3.91 (-13.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4680
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,956.52
    +595.48 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.04
    +66.86 (+7.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    -20.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

The OnePlus 9 series will debut with Hasselblad-tuned cameras on March 23rd

Chris Velazco
·Senior Editor, Mobile
·4 min read

OnePlus will unveil its latest flagship smartphones — the OnePlus 9 5G series — during a streaming launch event at 9 AM Eastern on March 23rd. And when those phones make their debut, they'll pack cameras tuned by 180-year-old Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

“With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera," said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a press release.

Word of the partnership won't come as much surprise to the company's fans: leaked images of an unreleased OnePlus device sporting Hasselblad branding have been circulating for weeks. And more recently, OnePlus has shared a number of space-themed teasers that obliquely reference the deal. (Hasselblad has supplied NASA with cameras for use in space for decades, including the venerable Hasselblad 500ELs that landed on the moon with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.) But what does this deal actually mean for the OnePlus camera experience?

To start, the OnePlus 9 series should benefit from "advanced color calibration" jointly developed by the two companies. Long story short, users should expect more accurate, natural-looking colors in photos taken with the OnePlus 9 Pro and beyond. And since Hasselblad deals almost exclusively in pro-grade, medium-format cameras, it's perhaps natural that special attention was paid to the OnePlus 9 series' Pro mode. In addition to typical features like direct control over ISO, focus, exposure time, and more, the Hasselblad Pro mode also lets users shoot photos as 12-bit RAW files and work with an editing interface inspired by Hasselblad's own Phocus image processing app. Meanwhile, on the video front, OnePlus says its Hasselblad-branded cameras will offer "improved" HDR video recording, plus support for 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS recording.

Hasselblad bits aside, the OnePlus 9 Pro is widely expected to ship with four rear cameras, and the company revealed a few new details about them this morning. The phone's main camera will use one of Sony's new IMX789 sensors, which we've heard was custom-developed for the upcoming OPPO Find X3. (Given OnePlus's shared corporate parentage with OPPO, this really shouldn't be a shocker.) OnePlus also confirmed that its latest ultra-wide camera will use a so-called "freeform" lens — as seen on the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ — that and all but eliminates barrel distortion in those spacious photos.

With all this in mind, there are a few things worth noting. For one, despite OnePlus's embrace of space imagery in its recent teasers, the company has made no mention of a Pixel-like astrophotography mode. What's more, Hasselblad's deal with OnePlus will last for three years, and it's unclear how OnePlus's approach to color science may shift after the partnership expires. And this isn't Hasselblad's first attempt at a smartphone partnership, either — years ago, it teamed up with Motorola to create a separate 12-megapixel camera that magnetically attached to Moto Z smartphones. (Spoiler alert: It was just alright.)

As it turns out, the OnePlus 9 is only part of the company’s plans to set new standards for smartphone photography. Over the next three years, OnePlus has pledged $150 million to “further develop” four camera research and development centers around the world, as well as experiment with new camera components and technologies to debut in future devices. On the docket right now: developing panoramic cameras with a 140-degree field of view and new lenses to improve autofocus for selfies, though the company was quick to note its efforts may extend well beyond these projects.

OnePlus cameras have steadily improved over the years, but they have so far lagged behind competing offerings from companies like Samsung and Apple. With this multi-year deal in place, OnePlus seems ready to dramatically up its photography game, but for now, consider us cautiously optimistic. With any luck, the company's March 23rd launch event will have plenty of sample images — and more juicy details about its Hasselblad deal — for us to pore over.

Recommended Stories

  • China five-year plan aims for supremacy in AI, quantum computing

    China has unveiled a five-year plan that will boost tech research in hopes of leading the world in fields like AI and quantum computing.

  • Canada will invest billions to electrify mass transit

    The Canadian government is spending $2.75 billion CAD to electrify mass transit systems across the country.

  • Russian, Chinese hackers may have stolen European vaccine data

    Russian and Chinese hackers reportedly stole COVID-19 vaccine and treatment data from the European Medicines Agency.

  • Google unveils $25 million in grants aimed at empowering women and girls

    Google announced a range of programs as well as grants worth $25 million on Monday to fund works of nonprofits and social enterprises that are committed to empower women and girls. Google.org's new Impact Challenge, unveiled on Internet Women's Day, is aimed at addressing systemic barriers and inequities so that women have access to economic equality, opportunity to build financial independence and pursue entrepreneurism, said Google chief executive Sundar Pichai at a virtual event. Fuller also announced that Google.org is going to invest an additional $1 million to help underserved women in India.

  • Chinese beauty app Meitu bought $40 million worth of cryptocurrency

    Following in the footsteps of Tesla, Chinese app maker Meitu has joined the ranks of cryptocurrency investment. In the early 2010s, Meitu reached such dominance in the portrait touch-up space that its eponymous flagship app became a verb for "photo beautifying" in China. Meitu's stock shrank from HK$18 apiece in 2017 to less than HK$3 today.

  • VW 'Project Trinity' teases cars that unlock features on-demand

    VW's 'Project Trinity' EV is due in 2026 with features that drivers unlock on-demand.

  • Russia is using online disinformation to trash rival COVID-19 vaccines

    Russia is mounting an online disinformation campaign to attack rivals to its Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Recap: Utah women's volleyball gets a weekend sweep over Stanford with 3-1 victory

    Pac-12 Networks' Thad Anderson takes a closer look at Utah women's volleyball's 3-1 victory over Stanford on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Utah completes a weekend sweep over Stanford, having also defeated the Cardinal 3-1 on Friday. As she so often does, Dani Drews led the Utes with 19 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks as Utah improved to 10-2 on the season. Vanessa Ramirez anchored Utah on defense with 14 digs. The Cardinals falls to 1-5 following the defeat.

  • iCloud allegedly locked out a user over her last name

    Apple's iCloud has effectively locked out a user after her last name reportedly led to app crashes.

  • ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ Lacks Fire With $8.6M Debut As Pic Hits Disney+ & NYC Reopens: Why The Industry Is Worried – Sunday Update

    Sunday AM Writethru: Updated with NYC B.O. data While Disney’s animated release of Raya and the Last Dragon led the weekend box office with $8.6M at 2,045 theaters, the movie’s less than stellar result has left agita in the bellies of many exhibition and studio executives. Read on. Raya‘s start is 41% below last weekend’s $14.1M […]

  • Sonos' Roam can reportedly pass music to other speakers

    Sonos' upcoming Roam portable speaker may include a 'Sound Swap' feature that passes music to other devices.

  • Facebook reportedly investigated over 'systemic' racism in hiring

    Facebook is said to be under investigation for allegedly 'systemic' racism in its hiring and job promotions.

  • Xbox test brings Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser to consoles

    Microsoft has started testing the Chromium-based Edge web browser on Xbox One and Series X/S game consoles.

  • VC Lindy Fishburne on the seemingly sudden democratization of science

    Deep science investor Lindy Fishburne cofounded the seed- and early-stage venture firm Breakout Ventures several years ago, after cofounding Breakout Labs within the Thiel Foundation back in 2011, and she has amassed a wide array of stakes in the process. Among her firm's portfolio companies is Cortexyme, a company that aims to treat Alzheimer's disease; the sustainable materials maker Modern Meadow; and Strateos, a company whose robotic cloud platform is remaking how lab work gets done. LF: The acceleration of the vaccines is like nothing we've ever seen before in science, and now we really are down to the unsexy part of of the logistics of rolling them out.

  • Goldman Digital Asset Lead Sees Mergers Ahead for Crypto Infrastructure Providers

    As institutional appetite for bitcoin grows, "incumbent banks" will look for ways to satisfy that demand, a Goldman Sachs industry lead says.

  • JPMorgan Sends Its Private Clients a Primer on Crypto

    The report, which was produced in February 2021 and obtained by CoinDesk Friday, has been distributed to clients of JPMorgan Private Bank, which requires a minimum balance of $10 million to open an account.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Break Back Through to 3% as Treasury Yields Climb

    U.S mortgage rates climb back through to 3% levels for the first time since July. Further increases will begin to test buyer demand on a more significant scale…

  • Bitcoin Retakes $50K on US Stimulus Progress; Uniswap’s UNI Cracks the Top 10

    The top cryptocurrency is changing hands near $50,500 at press time, representing a 4% gain on the day, having clocked a high of $51,320 early today, according to CoinDesk 20 data.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sees Oil Soar Past Gulf’s Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude now trades above fiscal breakeven prices for the four biggest oil producers in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia convinced fellow OPEC+ members to keep output largely unchanged.The shock move by OPEC+ triggered a rally in Brent prices, which rose to almost $70 a barrel. That’s higher than annual average levels needed for the cartel’s largest producers, including Saudi Arabia, to balance their budgets this year.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price forecasts for Brent after the OPEC decision, while Citigroup Inc. said crude could top $70 before the end of this month.Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge and while the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just over $59 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend expected to continue into 2024, according to projections from the International Monetary Fund.Despite higher oil prices, “key non-oil sectors will continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Malik said. “It will also be a balancing act for oil producers to manage the tightening in the oil market, whilst not halting the global recovery outlook.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stubborn Longs Taken Out on Friday – Retracement Time?

    We could see a counter-trend rally by the Aussie and Kiwi over the near-term ahead of the Fed’s March 17 monetary policy announcements.