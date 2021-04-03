U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,257.20
    -817.78 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

You still can't buy the base OnePlus 9 Pro

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Don't go shopping for the $969 base OnePlus 9 Pro right now — you likely won't find it. Android Police notes that OnePlus still isn't selling the 'entry' version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage despite the April 2nd launch date. Third parties like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and T-Mobile weren't offering the lower-cost option, either. If you want a 9 Pro in a timely fashion, you'll have to spring for the $1,069 12GB/256GB variant — not a huge premium, but likely more than you wanted to pay.

A representative said OnePlus still intended to sell the base model, but didn't offer a time frame. It also wasn't clear why OnePlus postponed the release despite making the higher-end version readily available.

This isn't completely surprising. Chip shortages are all too common, and halting sales for one model might help OnePlus keep supply in line with demand. If that's the case, you could be waiting a while. You might want to consider the regular OnePlus 9 if you're willing to make a few tradeoffs in the name of a lower price and short-term gratification.

    (Bloomberg) -- Two years ago, Barclays Plc joined a chorus of major banks announcing that they would no longer provide new financing to private prison companies, whose model of profiting from incarceration has drawn controversy for years.But the bank is now poised to raise $634 million for Alabama lockups to be built and owned by carceral giant CoreCivic Inc.Barclays is the lead underwriter for a bond issue scheduled to be sold through the Public Finance Authority, an agency in Wisconsin set up to rent its access to the municipal-debt market. In this case, the debt is being sold on behalf of an entity fully owned by Tennessee-based CoreCivic. The proceeds will be used to build two new prisons to be leased and staffed by the Alabama Department of Corrections.While Barclays isn’t directly lending to CoreCivic, the bond deal illustrates just how entangled private prison companies remain in the financial system and the limits to banks’ pledges to avoid them.“At the direction of the State of Alabama, Barclays has worked alongside the state’s representatives and advisors to finance the procurement of two new correction facilities that will be leased and operated by the Alabama Department of Corrections for the entire term of the financing,” the bank said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “The commitment we made in 2019 not to finance private prison companies remains in place.”After facing pressure from Democrats in Washington and prison reform activists to sever ties with the industry amid heightened use of immigrant detention centers under former President Donald Trump, Barclays in 2019 joined Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in saying that it would stop providing new financing to private prison companies. The London-based bank said in 2019 it would allow a then-existent credit facility to expire.​​Alabama officials have said the deal with CoreCivic will help it improve conditions within its prison system after the state and its corrections department was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2020 for failing to protect male prisoners from violence and unsanitary conditions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit disregarded the “immense progress” that the state has made in improving its prisons.“Leasing and operating new, modern correctional facilities without raising taxes or incurring debt is without question the most fiscally responsible decision for our state,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a February statement on the lease agreements with CoreCivic. “We are improving public safety, providing better living and working conditions, and accommodating inmate rehabilitation all while protecting the immediate and long-term interests of the taxpayers.”The $634 million of bonds, for which Barclays is serving as the lead underwriter, won’t be considered CoreCivic debt. They’re being issued for Government Real Estate Solutions of Alabama Holdings LLC, which is 100%-owned by CoreCivic, which is listed in the prospectus as the project’s sponsor. The new prisons will be leased and staffed by Alabama’s corrections department.A spokesperson for the Alabama governor’s office declined to comment on Barclays’ involvement in the deal, and a representative for CoreCivic directed a request for comment to the bank.Another $215.6 million in debt may also be sold through a private placement, according to offering documents. The deal was outlined to investors in a March 31-dated roadshow presentation by CoreCivic executives, including Chief Executive Officer Damon Hininger, and Barclays bankers.Lease payments made by Alabama will be used to pay off the debt. The corrections department has agreed to prioritize the lease payments above all other obligations to the extent allowed by law, according to the investor roadshow. Through state appropriations, the Alabama corrections department has committed to make payments that will cover outstanding debt service obligations in the case of an instance like a lessor default.Because of the state’s commitments under the lease agreement, the bonds are expected to receive an investment-grade credit rating, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bond sale is scheduled to price later this month.Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said in a statement in February that the facilities would provide a safer environment to deliver “effective, evidence-based rehabilitative programming” to people who are incarcerated.“Leasing, staffing, and operating modernized prison infrastructure that is owned and strictly maintained by the private sector minimizes our short- and long-term risk for an initiative of this necessary magnitude,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suriname Defaults as Time Runs Out for Third Debt Payment Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Suriname skidded into default after the government ran out of time to convince bondholders to yet again push back bond payments.Fitch Ratings downgraded the nation to RD from C and declared default on the $675 million of dollar bonds due in 2023 and 2026 after the country failed to make an already delayed debt payment on March 31. That’s Suriname’s third default event of the Covid era per Fitch’s criteria.Bondholders now have until next week to accept a consent solicitation that would defer the missed payment until at least May as Suriname works toward an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.“The government of Suriname continues to negotiate with creditors for a comprehensive restructuring of its external bonds, which has been a protracted process,” Fitch analyst Kelli Bissett-Tom said in a report Thursday.The next move will be to see whether investors accept the latest change in terms by 5 p.m. in New York on April 8. If the consent solicitation is accepted, the payments will become due on May 10. Conditionally, the payment could instead be made in July if the nation secures a staff-level IMF agreement by the end of April.The nation’s dollar debt due in 2026 is trading at about 69 cents on the U.S. dollar as its new coalition government tries to revamp the former Dutch colony’s economy and make its foreign obligations more sustainable. Bondholders already granted two separate government requests in 2020 to defer payments as the nation developed a plan, which both count as default events, according to Fitch.The IMF wrapped up a mission to the nation in February, and government authorities expect a “successful conclusion” as they work toward an agreement on the macro-fiscal framework and policy promises needed in order to get a program, the nation said in its solicitation. The possibility of oil off the coast is also offering some hope, even though Tullow Oil Plc found only “minor” shows in a recent exploration well.“The working assumption is that Suriname’s oil finds will boost the country’s growth massively in five years’ time, just as it happened in neighboring Guyana,” said Carlos de Sousa, an emerging-market portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich. “So while Suriname’s ability to pay in the short term is very limited, it may be very good in the long term.”Suriname’s bonds, while still trading well below par, have more than doubled in price since voters chose the opposition over previous President Desi Bouterse, a former coup leader with convictions for cocaine smuggling and murder. Investors demand an extra risk premium of 1,930 basis points to hold Surname’s sovereign debt over U.S. Treasuries, according to Bloomberg Barclays data.The new president, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, inherited a swathe of economic problems, including a wide current-account deficit, depleted foreign reserves and an economy dragged down by the pandemic and low oil export prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

