The premium OnePlus 9 Pro is $100 off at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

The OnePlus 9 Pro holds its own against the stiff competition from Apple and Samsung, and that's more than most competing smartphones can say. If you're looking for a different sort of handset with all the premium features typically found in a smartphone made by the usual suspects, the OnePlus 9 Pro could fit the bill. But just like Apple's and Samsung's flagships, the 9 Pro doesn't come cheap with a starting price of $1,070. But Amazon has the 9 Pro for $100 less right now, bringing it down to $970 — the cheapest we've seen it since launch. And if you want to spend even less, the regular OnePlus 9 is on sale for $650, or $80 off its normal price.

Buy OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon - $970 Buy OnePlus 9 at Amazon - $650

The OnePlus 9 Pro impressed us with its comprehensive set of features and (for the most part) it's excellent cameras. While slimmer than previous models, the 9 Pro doesn't look drastically different than other OnePlus smartphones and that's a good thing. It has a lovely 6.7-inch, 3,216 x 1,440 AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness up to 1,300 nits. OnePlus also includes a bunch of customizable screen settings that can help you do things like get the best mobile gaming experience or increase battery life when necessary. The IP68-rated handset also has dual speakers, a microSIM card slot and one Warp Charge-compatible USB-C port.

OnePlus collaborated with Hasselblad on the 9 Pro's rear camera array, which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. Overall, the system produces lovely images with true-to-life colors, and it's capable of shooting video in up to 8K 30fps. Our biggest gripe was with the telephoto lens, which had a tendency to take overexposed images in bright environments. 

Thankfully, we had no complaints about the OnePlus 9 Pro's performance. It runs on a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and there's very little that combination of specs can't handle. The 9 Pro's highly responsive display only helps the smartphone feel ever fast, too. Battery life is also quite good as the dual 4,500mAh cells lasted at least a full day without breaking a sweat, and you'll get even more juice out of them if you leave the display on Full HD.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

