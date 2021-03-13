U.S. markets closed

OnePlus will reveal its first smartwatch on March 23rd

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

As we'd expect from OnePlus at this point, the march to a new product release includes a steady drip-feed of information. That includes its first watch, which we will see on March 23rd at the same time its new OnePlus 9 series of phones launches. Late last year CEO Pete Lau said "Wishes do come true" while informing fans a watch was in the works, and after OnePlus cancelled its first effort in 2016, we'll be able to see if they have anything special and different to bring to your wrists.

Droid-Life points out that the reveal tweet links to a forum thread inviting wrong answers only about possible features for the new device. While we can figure it will have the usual suite of sleep and activity-tracking abilities, showing a little imagination could make you a winner of a free watch, so realistic projections can stay in the comments here while any wildly off-base "drawings, renders, descriptions, videos" should go in that thread.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Strong Momentum Makes 91.935 – 92.200 Today’s Target

    The early price action suggests the direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close will be determined by trader reaction to 91.870.

  • Deloitte Faces U.K. Accounting Probe Into Lookers Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- Deloitte LLP faces a probe by the U.K.’s accounting regulator into its audits of financial statements by Lookers Plc.The Financial Reporting Council on Friday said its enforcement division will investigate the audits for the years 2017 and 2018.The probe comes amid criticism the Big Four accounting firms have been facing for years for their audit shortcomings. In January, Deloitte was criticized by the FRC over its audits for Autonomy Corp.“We take this investigation seriously and are fully cooperating with the Financial Reporting Council,” Deloitte said in an emailed statement. “Audit quality is our priority and we are committed to maintaining the highest professional standards.”Lookers, a chain of car dealerships, said earlier this month that the Financial Conduct Authority had closed an investigation into the possible mis-selling of regulated products and associated issues from 2016 to 2019.(Updates FCA prove of Lookers in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Retreat As Treasury Yields Get Close To Recent Highs

    Tech stocks feel the heat from rising yields.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As Treasury Yields Move Higher

    EUR/USD declined below the support at 1.1965 and is moving towards the next support at 1.1925.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling Early in Response to Stronger US Dollar

    It’s a light news day so we expect crude oil traders to take their cues from the surprise reversal to the upside by the U.S. Dollar.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • China’s $1 Trillion Stock Rout Pinned on Panicky Fund Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s stock market stabilizes after a $1.3 trillion rout, it’s becoming clear that the mutual fund industry is being put at the center of the turbulence.State media singled out the sector on Thursday, with the Securities Times calling in a front-page commentary for new investors to stay rational and fund managers to better balance growth in assets with long-term performance. Major insurers, on the other hand, didn’t make large-scale redemptions during the selloff, according to another report.Mutual funds gained popularity after their returns beat the market for a second year running and regulators encouraged the development of institutional products to cultivate a culture of long-term investing. More than $240 billion in stock-focused products was sold last year, a record for the industry. The pace accelerated in 2021, with equity funds launched in January and February raising $83 billion, according to Z-Ben Advisors Ltd.The $3 trillion industry proved to have little immunity to the prevailing get-rich quick mentality, with funds piling into the same handful of stocks and driving their valuations sky-high. While that strategy juiced returns on the way up -- the CSI 300 Index surged almost 20% in two months to near a record -- it also meant a faster pace of declines on the way down.Such a narrow focus isn’t unique to China. In the U.S., equity-market concentration got so extreme in recent years that the five tech and internet stocks driving the rally became a group in their own right -- the Faangs. The dangers of sticking with a handful of past winners can be seen in Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, whose main exchange-traded fund has lost 23% since a Feb. 12 high after more than doubling last year.But in China, it’s as if most funds followed a single strategy: buy big-cap liquor stocks. As shares of firms such as Kweichow Moutai Co. surged, investor returns multiplied, creating cult-like followings of some fund managers. That was good business: an equity fund launched by E Fund Management Co. in January drew 237 billion yuan ($37 billion) in orders -- the most on record for a stock product in China, according to the Securities Times.When the market began to reverse, investors turned on their former heroes. Zhang Kun had been hailed on social media as “Prince Charming” and “Brother Kun” after his E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund returned 95% last year largely due to betting on makers of baijiu, the Chinese white spirit. As his fund sank -- it’s lost 21% in the past month -- his investors began calling him offensive names such as “Kun the dog.”Qi Youdi, a housewife in Ningbo, invested 35,000 yuan in Kun’s flagship fund in early January before selling all her units as stocks fell.“I’m not buying any fund products right now,” Qi said. “Who knows how much further the market could drop? I have no idea what’s happening next. Is the bull market over? Is a bear market coming? Bear markets typically last a long time in China and then you’ll be stuck, losing money.”The CSI 300 Index gained 2.5% on Thursday, narrowing the decline from its Feb. 10 high to less than 12%. Stocks had slumped after officials warned of asset bubbles, prompting concern that China will tighten monetary policy in the near future. Moutai, which surged 30% in six weeks to be worth more than $500 billion, plunged more than 25% in one of the world’s biggest shareholder losses.“Investors panicked when the market retreated, especially those who had just bought stock funds,” said Anson Zhang, an investment manager with China Merchants Bank Co. in Shanghai, who is responsible for the sale and promotion of mutual fund products. “Some redeemed their investments as soon as the market dropped.”The fickleness of clients adds to the challenge for fund managers, whose performance is measured weekly. About 30% of investors hold on to a fund for less than a month and 21% sell it after one to three months, according to a recent survey conducted by finance magazine Caixin.Ant Group Co., which has sold mutual funds to more than half a billion people via its Alipay app, appealed on Tuesday for patience as the CSI 300 turned negative for the year.“Investors should keep calm in face of volatility,” Alipay said in a letter posted on the app. “Short-term market fluctuations won’t hurt the long-term value of equity investment.”Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co.’s He Qi says there’s nothing fund managers can do but “let go” when investors complain about the performance of funds.But there’s little doubt the attraction of funds has been tarnished for now.“Investor confidence has been shattered,” the fund manager said. “I don’t expect another fund subscription frenzy to repeat any time soon.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.