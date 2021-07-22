U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.36
    -1.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,767.21
    -30.79 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,650.99
    +19.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.73
    -35.31 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.51
    +1.21 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0380 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1160
    -0.1610 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,361.16
    +66.55 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.41
    +11.37 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.30
    -29.98 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

OnePlus announces $150 Pro noise cancelling earbuds

Brian Heater
·2 min read

With a couple of generations of wireless earbuds under its belt, OnePlus finally has the AirPods Pro -- and the rest of the premium market -- in its sights. As part of an event today that also includes the launch of its budget Nord 2, the company officially announced the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The top-line feature here is adaptive noise canceling, which uses a trio of on-board mics to filter out ambient sound up to 40 dBs. The company says the tech compares favorably to more standard active noise cancelling, which offers a set level of filtering. The buds are powered by a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers, with support for Dolby Atmos.

All told, battery life is up to 10 hours on the buds (sans noise cancelling) and 38 with the case (ditto). The case will charge wireless with third-party Qi pads, or the system can get 10 hours of life with 10 minutes plugged in.

Image Credits: OnePlus

At $150, they’re $100 cheaper than the AirPods, though the number everyone is looking at here is almost certainly the $99 price tag Nothing announced for its upcoming Ear (1) buds. OnePlus did manage, however, to beat its co-founder’s new company to the punch by a full week.

Coincidence? You be the judge. (Honestly, it's probably a coincide, given that the Ear (1) were delayed, but I digress.)

The price tag puts them more directly in line with the recently announced Beats Studio Buds, along with Google's Pixel Buds and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro -- that is to say, somewhere in the middle of the pack. Design-wise, they appear most similar to the AirPods Pro, albeit with a metallic stem popping out from the bottom of the black or white buds.

I was fairly underwhelmed by the company's first fully wireless set, the OnePlus Buds. To the company's credit, they were extremely aggressively priced, at $70, in keeping with the release of the original Nord handset. The OnePlus Buds Pro will arrive in the U.S. and Canada on September 1.

Nothing’s Ear (1) earbuds will feature noise cancelling and run $99

Recommended Stories

  • OnePlus just unveiled its answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro

    If you’re a company that makes wireless earphones these days, you have two options. And it all boils down to one type of functionality. First, there are AirPods alternatives that do not support noise cancellation. Then there are AirPods Pro and similar devices from Apple rivals that have active noise cancelation. OnePlus released its best … The post OnePlus just unveiled its answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro appeared first on BGR.

  • Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds Review: After 30 Days of Testing, Do Sony’s New Earbuds Live Up to the Hype?

    After spending more time with these earbuds, do they still live up to the hype?

  • Foresight Received Notice of U.S. Patent Allowance for All Weather and Lighting Conditions Vision System

    The allowed patent covers a multi-spectral system for providing pre-collision alerts that includes stereo data fusion and automatic calibration modules

  • 3 Huge Implications of Zoom's $14.7 Billion Bid for Five9

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has gone shopping: It has announced plans to drop $14.7 billion to acquire cloud-based contact center Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN). The move will launch Zoom into a new arena, bringing into more direct competition with the likes of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and other communications services outside internet-based videoconferencing. Here are three ways Zoom's announcement shakes up the industry.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 22nd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, avoiding the day’s pivot levels will be key to prevent another sell-off.

  • Matterport Takes Its 3D Maps to the Public Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Matterport Inc. is set to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol MTTR, after seeing a surge in demand for its 3D mapping products during the pandemic. The software company is raising more than $600 million by merging with special purpose acquisition company Gores Holdings VI Inc. and through a related funding round led by Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group and others. The equity of Matterport and Gores Holding VI, backed by billionaire Alec Gores, is

  • Apple: Deutsche Bank Survey Points to a Strong iPhone Upgrade Cycle

    Recent reports have noted Apple (AAPL) has instructed manufacturers to increase the build rates for the initial run of new iPhones from 75 million to 90 million – a clear sign the company is expecting to sell more units in the near-term than previously anticipated. Deutsche Bank’s Sidney Ho notes this is in line with a recent dbDIG survey, which points to “strong consumer interest” in upgrading to 5G. On why someone might be planning to purchase a new iPhone, the survey showed that 5G/faster con

  • Is Nvidia About to Replace Intel in the Dow?

    The stock market bounced back hard on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) did quite well. Up 1.5% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT today, the Nasdaq is actually up slightly on the week after a big roller coaster ride. Many investors follow the Dow Jones Industrial Average more closely than the Nasdaq.

  • After $27.7 billion deal, Salesforce aims to connect companies via Slack

    Business software maker Salesforce.com on Wednesday closed its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack Technologies Inc, a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies. U.S. antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft Corp, the top workplace software provider whose Teams app competes with Slack for market dominance. The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals, Salesforce President Bret Taylor and Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said in an interview on Wednesday.

  • Amazon's New MMO Is Killing Some High-End PC Graphics Cards

    Amazon Games’ oft-delayed MMO New World launched its closed beta yesterday ahead of its August 31 launch. Thousands of players clogged the servers of the historical fantasy game, causing long login queues across all game worlds. Some players got a lot more than they bargained for, however, as reports came in of high-end, hard-to-find EVGA RTX 3090 video cards going dead while playing the game.

  • Slack is now officially part of Salesforce

    Salesforce has completed its $27.7 billion acquisition — its biggest one to date — of business messaging app Slack.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Through to $32,800 Would Bring $34,000 Levels into Play

    It’s a mixed morning after Wednesday’s breakout. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $33,000 levels. Failure to breakout from $32,800 levels, however, would leave the majors under pressure.

  • LG improves its wearable air purifier with a built-in mic and speaker

    LG's PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is launching in Thailand in August with improved features including a mic and speaker.

  • Elon Musk Says SpaceX Holds Bitcoin And Tesla Might Start Accepting It Again

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that SpaceX and Tesla hold bitcoins while he personally owns Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin. Tesla will likely start accepting Bitcoin again.

  • Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey Talk Bitcoin Environmental Issues and Its Future

    The trio of cryptocurrency superstars were interviewed by Square Crypto Lead Steve Lee on a number of topics relating to Bitcoin, including its impact on the environment.

  • Inseego Continues to Be the 'Stock of Broken Dreams'

    "This is the stock of broken dreams and I'm done with broken dreams," replied Cramer of the provider of 5G network hardware. In the daily bar chart of INSG, below, we can see that the shares declined from late March into May before a rebound rally to June to the $11 area. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up and down with the price action.

  • Apple to upgrade budget handset to 5G, drop iPhone Mini from 2022 lineup -Nikkei

    The company will start selling a 5G version of budget iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, Nikkei reported, adding the device will be powered by its A15 processor and its 5G connectivity will be enabled by Qualcomm Inc's X60 modem chip. Telecom operators have been spending billions of dollars to upgrade their networks to the much-touted 5G to enable faster internet and better coverage. Meanwhile, demand for iPhone Mini, the smaller version of Apple's flagship device has been muted, compared with its bigger and high-end models like iPhone 12 Pros and the older iPhone 11s as users prefer larger devices to run almost every day-to-day tasks.

  • Aston Martin makes the DB11 and its configurator more powerful

    Aston Martin sold 4,150 cars last year, but the luxury automaker said its configurator served up more than two million specification sessions. Going with the overwhelming numbers, for 2022 Aston Martin has focused on "the customer journey" for imminent and aspirational buyers by rolling out a new and highly featured configurator. This is especially important for a company working through its Project Horizon turnaround, and also because, as the official Safety Car and Medical Car sponsor of Formula 1, traffic to Aston Martin's web site spikes every time its Vantage and DBX are called out on track during races.

  • Amazon finally gives Alexa a masculine-sounding voice

    Amazon has quietly added a masculine-sounding voice to Alexa. The voice assistant’s feminine speech is in contrast to competitors from both Google and Apple, which each offer the option to choose different voices. It has led to concern over the gendered implications for offering the voice assistant with only a feminine-sounding voice.

  • Magic lands $27M Series A for its 'plug and play' passwordless tech

    Magic, a San Francisco-based startup that builds "plug and play" passwordless authentication technology, has raised $27 million in Series A funding. The round, led by Northzone and with participation from Tiger Global, Volt Capital, Digital Currency Group and CoinFund, comes just over a year after Magic launched from stealth, rebranding from its previous name Formatic. Magic’s flagship SDK, which launched in April 2020, enables developers to implement a variety of passwordless authentication methods with just a few lines of code and integrates with a number of modern frameworks and infrastructures.