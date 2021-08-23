The OnePlus Buds Pro feature smart ANC and a white-noise mode

It's not exactly a secret that OnePlus has been working on new earbuds. In July, it sought fans to test an upcoming model without disclosing too many details. Fast forward a few weeks, and the company has formally revealed the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus has adopted a different design from the original Buds, which it released last year. The Buds Pro boast adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), which filters out background sound levels of up to 40dB. You can lower that to a maximum of 25dB to keep closer tabs on your surroundings. There's a scene detection feature too.

Each earbud has a trio of microphones. OnePlus says the mics work in concert with its noise reduction algorithms and a mechanical design intended to tamp down wind noise. All of those features are included with the aim of delivering clearer audio.

There's also a feature called OnePlus Audio ID, a sound profile that customizes each song based on the wearer's sensitivity to different sounds, as established by a listening test. You can expect Dolby Atmos support too.

OnePlus Buds Pro

You'll get up to seven hours of use on a single charge, and five hours if ANC is enabled, OnePlus says. The charging case can add up to 31 hours of playback time, and an extra 23 hours if you use ANC. Fast charging adds 10 hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging time via a USB-C cable. The case is also Qi-certified for wireless charging.

The earbuds are IP55-rated for water and sweat resistance, while the charging case is IPX4-rated. Other features include low latency for gaming on certain OnePlus phones (around 94ms), fast pairing, voice assistant support, automatic pausing when you take the buds out of your ears and a Zen mode that can play white noise.

The original $79 OnePlus Buds didn't exactly blow us away. Engadget Senior News Editor Billy Steele found the AirPods-style earbuds delivered muddy audio and were uncomfortable to wear. Here's hoping OnePlus has upped its game this time around.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will go on sale in the US and Canada on September 1st in two colors: Matte Black and Glossy White. They cost $150.