The OnePlus Nord N200 is a $240 5G phone

One of the biggest criticisms against OnePlus of late is that its flagships have become quite expensive, which goes against the "affordable premium" notion the company gained lots of love for since its debut. With its Nord N series, OnePlus returned to making feature-packed phones at midrange prices, and the first Nord was warmly received. Unfortunately for those in the US, the OnePlus Nord wasn't available stateside, though subsequent additions like the N10 and N100 were. Today, the company is announcing the Nord N200 5G, a $240 handset that will retail in North America starting on June 25th at 11am ET.

At that price, the N200 5G is closer to last year's N100. The new phone has similar specs, like a triple camera system on the rear with a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5,000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of ROM. But the major upgrades here include 5G support thanks to the N200's Snapdragon 480 processor, as well as a slightly smaller 6.49-inch screen that refreshes at a faster 90Hz. You'll get a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well as a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Compared to the recently announced Moto G Stylus, the Nord N200 has the same Snapdragon 480 CPU though Moto offers more RAM and storage. While the Nord's screen has a higher refresh rate, the G Stylus has a larger 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The Moto also has a quad-camera setup on the back, plus, as its name suggests, offers a handy stylus. But at $400, it costs significantly more than the Nord N200 5G.

Like the N100, the N200 5G will be available in the US via T-Mobile and Metro, as well as retailers like Amazon, B&H and Best Buy. Only one color — Blue Quantum — will be available. For this price, the Nord N200 5G offers a compelling mix of features, and could be a bargain for those looking for a 5G phone with a nice 90hz screen without spending more than $250.