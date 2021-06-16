U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,247.00
    +0.41 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,277.58
    -21.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,102.43
    +29.57 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,309.03
    -11.04 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.69
    +0.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2121
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    -0.0080 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4104
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9430
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,742.02
    -1,217.18 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.57
    -32.90 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.86
    +24.38 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     

OnePlus is merging with Oppo

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

OnePlus and Oppo are making it official. After collaborating closely for some time, they're merging, with OnePlus becoming an Oppo sub-brand. The brands are both owned by BBK Electronics, so the move appears to be mainly about pooling more resources and formalizing their working relationship.

OnePlus co-founders Pete Lau and Carl Pei previously worked together at Oppo. Lau, who is CEO of OnePlus, took on a second role as Oppo's chief product officer in May 2020. "Since then, we have integrated a number of our teams together with Oppo to better streamline our operations and capitalize on additional shared resources," Lau wrote in a forum post. "After seeing positive impact from those changes, we’ve decided to further integrate our organization with Oppo."

The move will give OnePlus additional resources to develop better products, according to Lau. "It will also allow us to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users," he wrote.

Although OnePlus is now under Oppo's umbrella, Lau said it will remain independently operated. OnePlus will still have its own products and events, and it will keep engaging with customers directly.

OnePlus released its first smartwatch, OnePlus Watch, earlier this year to poor reviews and it promised a number of updates to improve the device. Having more resources to perhaps roll out those updates faster may come as welcome news for many OnePlus Watch owners. This week, the brand announced details about its cheapest 5G phone to date, the $240 OnePlus Nord N200, which goes on sale later this month.

Recommended Stories

  • The OnePlus Nord N200 is a $240 5G phone

    OnePlus is announcing the Nord N200 5G, a $240 handset that will retail in North America starting on June 25th.

  • Driving Citroen's pint-sized Ami EV is as fun as it looks

    Citroen's tiny, adorable EV is no race car but it's extremely fun to use.

  • Volvo hopes to make cars using fossil-free steel

    Volvo is exploring cars made using fossil-free steel, ensuring its cars are environmentally friendly right down to the chassis.

  • Apple has reportedly considered launching its own primary healthcare service

    Apple has reportedly considered a plan to launch its own subscription-based healthcare service, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

  • Team Ninja's dark, wild spin on Final Fantasy needs some taming

    There were leaks: Square Enix was going to reimagine the first Final Fantasy game as a Dark Souls-esque adventure RPG, with an appropriately moody aesthetic. And that’s what Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is trying to be. Team Ninja, known most recently for its work on the Nioh series, is creating something based on Final Fantasy lore, but with a darker twist.

  • Spotify launches its Clubhouse rival, Greenroom

    Spotify is launching its live audio app on iOS and Android in 135 markets.

  • The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are only $39 on Amazon

    Save big on the Beats Flex wireless earbuds at Amazon.

  • First-gen Oculus Quests will also get wireless PC VR gaming via Air Link

    The original Oculus Quest is getting Air Link.

  • 'Mario Party Superstars' revives classic boards and games

    Coming out on October 29th, Mario Party Superstars features brings back classic boards and minigames from past games in the series.

  • 'Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City' is coming to Apple Arcade

    "Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City" is coming to Apple Arcade with extra content, developer Snowman has announced.

  • How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2021

    Amazon Prime Day 2021 is June 21-22. Here's everything we know about the shopping event, plus out tips on how to save big on gadgets.

  • COMCAST INCREASES ITS FASTEST INTERNET SPEEDS OVER WIFI ACROSS UTAH

    A 10G technical milestone was achieved by delivering symmetrical 1.25 gigabit-per-second upload and download speeds over a live production network.

  • Only Volkswagen, Volvo doing enough to electrify in Europe - study

    Among the major carmakers, Volkswagen and Volvo are doing enough to electrify their vehicle lineups in Europe and the EU needs to set tougher CO2 emission limits if it wants to meet Green Deal targets, according to a climate group's study. Sales of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids almost tripled last year, boosted by tighter emission standards and government subsidies. This summer, the European Union is expected to announce more ambitious CO2 targets; by 2030, the average CO2 emissions of new cars should be 50% below 2021 levels, versus the existing target of 37.5%.

  • Realme GT is the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone (for now)

    The Realme GT, first launched in China back in March, is now available in the West starting at 369 euros. This is currently the world's cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone.

  • First Full-Size Amazon Fresh Store with “Just Walk Out” Technology Opening Soon

    Amazon (AMZN) is rolling out its cashier-less checkout technology called "Just Walk Out" to more stores. The first full-size Amazon Fresh grocery store with this technology is scheduled to open in Bellevue, Washington, on June 17. The store will offer two checkout options. Customers can choose the traditional checkout method, where they will be served by Amazon cashiers and have the option to pay with cash or cards. Alternatively, customers can use the Just Walk Out option, where they will be ab

  • Southwest Airlines' technical issues lead to 500 canceled flights

    Southwest Airlines had thousands of delayed and canceled flights this week caused by a couple of technical problems that affected its systems.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 16th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • 3 Top Hot Stocks to Watch In June

    June may be a fairly quiet month for investors because of a low volume of earnings reports, but some companies are stirring up serious news in this quiet period. Let me show you why investors should keep a close eye on FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the second half of June 2021. Video gaming legend Nintendo takes the stage later today at the annual E3 conference.

  • Google Smartphone Tie-Up With Ambani Hits Supply Chain Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s plan to conquer the Indian market with a locally assembled Google-powered smartphone is facing headwinds, with supply-chain disruptions and rising component prices suppressing production volumes, people familiar with the matter said.Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. originally envisioned sales in the hundreds of millions in the first years for the inexpensive device but now targets a small fraction of that at launch, the people said. The co-branded phon

  • BlackBerry; Value Proposition or Meme?

    BlackBerry Limited (BB), once a dominant player in the smartphones segment, has transformed into a specialist provider of enterprise software and the Internet of things (IoT) services. This year, the company has caught the “meme stock” frenzy, with traders swinging the stock to its 52-week high of $28.77 on January 27. The stock has been increasingly volatile due to the frenzy and has lost 15% in the last week alone. BB shares are up over 100% since the beginning of the year. With BlackBerry com