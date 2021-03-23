U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

OnePlus' first smartwatch promises a two-week battery and speedy charging

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·3 min read

After months of teasing, OnePlus is ready to fully unveil its first smartwatch. In addition to showing off the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro flagships, the company gave us a look at the simply named Watch. It costs $159, runs OnePlus' own OS and will offer more than 110 workout modes in addition to letting you see your phone's notifications and messages. But the most interesting feature is its charging speed. OnePlus is applying its Warp Charge technology to the wearable and promises to get you a full day's juice in five minutes.

That's faster than most current smartwatches, which take a painfully long time to charge. On light use, OnePlus estimates you'll be able to get two weeks out of the Watch, while heavy use drops that runtime to seven days. Thanks to the 5-watt recharge rate though, you can get a week's worth of energy in 20 minutes.

With that sort of estimated battery life, the OnePlus Watch falls more into fitness wearable territory (like Fitbit's and Garmin's watches) than multipurpose smartwatch (like the Apple Watch or Wear OS devices). The OS isn't something we've seen or tested, so we can't tell how powerful it is yet. But in addition to the workout modes, the Watch also offers more than 50 customizable watch faces and will do basic things like show you the weather and take calls, for example.

Like many modern fitness wearables, the Watch will be able to monitor your blood oxygen saturation, guide you through breathing exercises, alert you to abnormal heart rate and automatically detect when you've started running or jogging. The built-in GPS lets you map your routes without your phone, too.

It'll also sync with a new OnePlus Health app that will be available on Android by the end of March, and the company said it will sync data with Google Fit and other services too. For now, the Watch only works on Android, and OnePlus said iOS support is coming in a future update. Another update coming down the line is the ability to use the Watch to control the OnePlus TV set.

The Watch itself features a round, slightly curved 1.39-inch AMOLED screen in a 46mm stainless steel case. That's relatively large, considering most smartwatches start at 38mm or 40mm models and for now OnePlus is not offering other sizes. The company said the face is made of "specially-treated sapphire glass, with a Mohs rating of 9, for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance." It's also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance as well as 5ATM of water pressure.

While there are Moon Light Silver and a "limited edition" Cobalt Alloy color variants available in different regions, those in North America will only be able to purchase the Midnight Black version. The OnePlus Watch goes on sale on April 14th on the company's website and at $159 it offers a compelling feature set for the price.

  • The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Hasselblad cameras

    The time for open secrets is over — OnePlus has just announced its new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones during a streamed launch event this morning.

  • Nintendo's upgraded Switch may use NVIDIA DLSS for 4K gaming

    Nintendo's next Switch may use an NVIDIA GPU that supports Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will allow it to output higher-quality graphics.

  • Porsche update gives the 2020 Taycan features from this year's model

    Porsche has unveiled a free update for the 2020 Taycan that brings it up-to-date with features like improved driving dynamics, new intelligent charging functions and the latest navigation/infotainment features.

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is the show MCU diehards have been waiting for

    'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is our first real look at a post-Blip world.

  • Microsoft's Xbox Network is a reaction to the free-to-play boom

    Microsoft is using a new "Xbox Network" moniker for parts of its free online gaming service after recently enabling free multiplayer for free-to-play games like 'Fortnite.'

  • Lego unveils a Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Telescope set

    NASA worked with Lego on the 1:70 scale, 2,354-piece kit.

  • Amazon is a disaster for workers. Nomadland glosses over that

    The film doesn’t glamorize life at an Amazon warehouse. But it’s undeniably useful to the corporation to have a prestigious film to give political cover ‘Amazon is putting cameras in the trucks of its delivery drivers, monitors on the bodies of its warehouse workers, and security cameras both inside and outside its facilities.’ Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images The new movie Nomadland may have received six nominations for the Academy Awards this year, but it’s also been met with its fair share of controversy. Telling the story of Fern (played by Frances McDormand), a woman who lives an itinerant life, moving from state to state to follow work, sleeping in her van modified into cramped living quarters, the depiction is, some critics say, too cheery. She lives this life because she chooses to, hitting the road after a tragedy, not because she has to. And the work she does supports her lifestyle and she wants for nothing more. Nomadland shows Fern working in an Amazon warehouse; the makers of the film received permission from Amazon to film on location. The work that Fern does looks tedious and difficult, but let’s just say there are no labor violations shown on screen. Fern does this menial labor to remain true to herself and the life she wants to lead, and Amazon essentially funds her authenticity. Meanwhile, in the real world, Amazon is putting cameras in the trucks of its delivery drivers, monitors on the bodies of its warehouse workers, and security cameras inside and outside its facilities. It creates heat maps to detect if too many employees are gathering in the same place at the same time to discourage both fraternization and discussions of forming a union. And the company touts all of this, as effective methods for boosting productivity and profit margins. The horrors of working at Amazon warehouse facilities have been circulating for some time. Employees, not granted long enough bathroom breaks that allow them to travel all the way from their position to the facilities and back, have reported peeing in bottles. They have said they are sometimes forced to stand in line after work for security screenings to make sure no one is smuggling out product, time they are not compensated for. Warehouses are often not temperature controlled, meaning employees have to work in sweltering conditions in the summer and in cold temperatures in the winter. But the increased surveillance is a new level of indignity. The pandemic has increased the volume of packages being handled by Amazon delivery drivers, in some regions doubling their workload. Workers have complained about having to work at backbreaking speeds to meet their quotas, about injuries and exhaustion. These workers are often contractors, meaning they are working without the protections or benefits that come with full-time employment. Instead of giving their overloaded workers a pay raise to match the increased labor, or hiring them full-time so they can receive health insurance to cover their repetitive strain injuries, Amazon has responded by putting cameras in the delivery vans to carefully monitor performance. The cameras attach to the ceiling of the van, with one lens pointed directly at the driver’s face. Now if a driver cuts corners in order to meet their impossible quotas for the day – running a stop sign here, peeing in a bottle to avoid having to stop to find a public restroom there – it will be reported immediately to Amazon headquarters. Even things like U-turns, breaking too quickly, and other minor traffic issues are automatically reported without notifying the driver. Human beings are being expected to reach the performance levels of machines, and to go without basic human needs like food, bathroom breaks, sleep, and leisure time. Human beings are being expected to reach the performance levels of machines, and to go without basic human needs Amazon trots out the usual answers when questioned about the increased monitoring: they are concerned with safety and fulfillment. They have delivery promises to keep, as their Prime customers expect their orders to magically appear on their doorsteps the day after, or even hours later, their orders are made. It’s about customer satisfaction and keeping the streets safe. (It’s not clear how Amazon’s failed plan to spy on its employees’ social media presence, including communications and posts made off hours, was about customer satisfaction, but I’m sure they will figure out a way to explain it eventually.) We can debate whether Nomadland deserves the criticism it is receiving – it is, after all, a fictional film and not a documentary about the labor conditions of the working class. But it’s undeniably useful to Amazon right now to have a prestigious film providing cover for its abuses. Then again, the working conditions of its employees and contract workers have been well-known and reported for years, but the company keeps increasing its market share. Amazon doubled its profit during the pandemic, and the gap in pay between its executives and its warehouse workers continues to grow. Also the company doesn’t pay taxes. Amazon’s founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos, saw his personal net worth grow a staggering $75bn in 2020. Amazon can get away with it because there is an underclass of insecure workers who rely on even this underpaid, dangerous work to make ends meet. It’s not the narrative failures of one film, or even the moral failings of one CEO, that got us here; it’s the inevitable result of a society which wants to squeeze every dollar and every hour of productivity out of human beings to benefit the few. Each worker who gets fired because they ran one too many stop signs can easily be replaced by another desperate soul. Jessa Crispin is a Guardian US columnist

  • Samsung reveals pricing for its latest Q-series and A-series soundbars

    The HW-Q800A, which offers built-in Alexa voice control and Dolby Atmos support, costs $900.

  • Regal Cinemas strikes Warner Bros. deal to show 2021 movies alongside HBO Max

    Regal cinemas has announced that it will re-open US theaters on April 2nd with the release of Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong.

  • Yup, Apple Arcade is still worth five bucks a month

    My recent Apple Arcade binge made me realize it's still worth $5 a month.

  • HP’s new Envy laptops feature larger, 4K displays

    HP is launching two new Envy laptops with new Intel and AMD processors, NVIDIA graphics and up to 4K OLED resolution.

  • Gold falls as U.S. yields, Wall Street gains hurt appeal

    Gold slipped 1% on Monday, with a lull in the dollar's rally offering little respite as U.S. equities gained and U.S. Treasury yields remained near a one-year peak. Spot gold had fallen 0.4% to $1,737.16 per ounce by 10:49 A.M EDT (1449 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,735.10.

  • Hedge Funds Capitulate on Dollar Short Bets as Losses Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have capitulated on their short-dollar bets after surging Treasury yields upended a favorite global macro strategy.Leveraged funds flipped to become net buyers of the world’s reserve currency during the week to March 16 -- a tumultuous period that saw Treasury yields breaching key levels on feverish inflation fears. They added bearish bets on the yen and euro, and switched from bullish positions on the New Zealand dollar, data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.An intensifying debate over the pace of inflation gains has split investors, with some seeing Treasury yields soaring to 2% amid a global recovery spurred by vaccine rollouts and stimulus spending. That in turn is trouncing one of Wall Street’s most popular macro calls of 2021.The great unwind may just be gaining traction, some strategists said.“It is the bond market that has been driving the U.S. dollar in the past couple of months, and it appears to be intensifying,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “I would expect further short-covering versus the U.S. dollar.”Holding dollar shorts would have served traders a 1.8% loss this year after being a profitable strategy in eight of the nine months through to December, Bloomberg data shows.Dollar buying by hedge funds rose to the most since August 2014, according to an analysis by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists including Khoon Goh. “With U.S. 10-year bond yields poised to rise further, expect financial market volatility to increase,” he said.Hedge funds’ long dollar positions climbed to 2,414 contracts, compared with shorts of 62,781 a week earlier, according to CFTC data on seven major currencies aggregated by Bloomberg. It is the first time they are bullish on the greenback since November.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose Monday before trading little changed, after the Turkish lira’s plunge spurred demand for haven assets. Meanwhile, there were signs that commodity-linked currencies were losing momentum.The Australian dollar, one of the year’s best performers to date, led G-10 losses to fall as much as 0.7%, its lowest level in nearly two weeks. The pound also slipped, as the U.K.’s feud with the EU over vaccines intensified.“U.S. Treasury yields and virus dynamics will probably determine where the leverage community will land,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. While the pound and commodity-linked currencies have risen against the dollar this year, “any question marks on vaccine supplies or commodity weakness will likely see these pairs come under pressure.”(Updates with additional chart, prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lira Plunge Squeezes Traders With Swap Rates Surging to 1,400%

    (Bloomberg) -- International investors fleeing Turkish stocks and bonds have created a massive bottleneck in the market for liras.As funds dump Turkish assets and receive liras in exchange, they’re also scrambling to unwind currency hedges -- driving the cost of borrowing liras overnight on the offshore swap market to extreme levels. At one point on Tuesday, the rate reached as high as 1,400%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. “As everyone tries to exit at the same time, it causes spikes in lira rates,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul.Another reason behind the crunch: Turkey severely restricts how much banks can lend to foreign investors via swaps. The rules, which were imposed after the currency collapse of 2018, are designed to make it prohibitively expensive for anyone to short the lira during a time of crisis. They can also make trading difficult for investors with hedged lira positions. Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyViolent swings in Turkish markets have been unleashed this week after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unexpectedly fired his central bank chief, sowing uncertainty about the country’s future monetary policy. Among investors, there are concerns that the central bank has lost credibility, and with inflation accelerating to almost 16% in February, the economy faces severe challenges.Just a few weeks ago, the lira was among the best-performing emerging-market currencies and investors were returning to Turkey on the belief that former central bank Governor Naci Agbal’s policies could bring inflation under control. Now the big question is whether the country will once again embark on a path of cutting rates, how quickly it might happen.As investors hunt for lira to close the swaps, some of the demand showed up in the local spot market. The currency was only 1% weaker at 7.8808 against the dollar on Tuesday -- a sign of stability after yesterday’s 8% plunge.Still, many analysts are unconvinced that the losses are over. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Time Magazine Seeks New CFO, Lists ‘Comfort With Bitcoin’ as Qualification

    The LinkedIn job posting shows awareness of cryptocurrencies is penetrating the C-suite in a way that would have been unthinkable a year ago.

  • Dubai Eyes Its Second IPO in Three Years With Tristar Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern logistics firm Tristar Transport is looking to raise gross primary proceeds of between $120 million and $160 million in an initial public offering in Dubai next month, in what would be only the financial hub’s second listing in three years.The company plans to offer up to 24% of its shares in the IPO, according to a statement on Tuesday, valuing it at as much as $964 million. The placement will include an issuance of 199 million new shares and a secondary offering of up to 88.8 million shares by existing shareholders.Sovereign wealth fund Emirates Investment Authority has the right to subscribe to buy 5% of the offer. Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility Public Warehousing Co. plans to sell just under 15% of its stake in Tristar and will remain a majority shareholder after the IPO.If priced at the top of the of the range, the IPO would be the biggest on Dubai’s main exchange since 2017, when Emaar Development PJSC raised $1.3 billion. Since then, new offerings have languished amid shrinking volumes and delistings of major companies such as port operator DP World. By contrast, new offerings jumped in neighboring Saudi Arabia.Al Mal Capital was until now the most recent company to tap Dubai’s market, raising about $95 million by listing its real estate investment trust unit in December.Tristar had initially planned to sell shares in London, but those plans were scuttled after a fraud at London-listed firm NMC Health Plc revealed $6 billion of hidden debt, increasing worries among global investors about governance and transparency issues at Gulf firms.Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. had been retained as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale, according to the statement. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited are joint regional coordinators, Societe Generale SA is a joint bookrunner and Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC is a co-lead manager.Tristar operates in 20 countries, and provides transportation and storage services to customers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Total SA and Dow Inc.(Adds details on Agility’s stake sale in third paragraph. A previous version was corrected to fix the implied valuation.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.