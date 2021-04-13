U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.25
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,545.00
    -86.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,852.75
    +44.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.90
    -9.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.25
    +0.55 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.39 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1929
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6820
    +0.0070 (+0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    17.42
    +0.73 (+4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2080
    -0.1680 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,006.61
    +2,720.72 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,338.09
    +43.50 (+3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,877.21
    -11.91 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

OnePlus Watch review: Just get a Fitbit instead

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·10 min read

OnePlus’ smartwatch dreams have been brewing for years. In 2016, former CEO Carl Pei tweeted sketches of a wearable the company had been working on for at least a year, but that device never came to be. Five years later, the world of wearables is a lot different. Devices from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit have matured and found their identities, while Wear OS appears to be in chrysalis.

This is the industry OnePlus is entering, and it clearly needs a way to stand out. Instead of relying on Google’s Wear OS for its smartwatch debut, the company has come up with its own software. That’s not the only differentiator: The company’s phones are known for their rapid charging tech and it’s cleverly brought that to the OnePlus Watch. Modern smartwatches take freakin’ ages to charge, but OnePlus is promising a week’s worth of juice in just 20 minutes. And its $159 price tag is another pro. But with a brand new OS and little else unique, the OnePlus Watch struggles to hold its own against the competition.

  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a charger with display showing 1 percent battery and time at 1:25pm.</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a charger with display showing 47 percent battery and time at 1:38pm.</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist with display showing the time and outlines of rings in different colors around the face.</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist with display showing a list of apps including Activities, Workout, Workout record and Heart...</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist showing a list of workouts including Running, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor cycling and Indoor cycling.</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist showing a workout session being logged. Onscreen metrics include duration, energy used (kcal) and heart rate.</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist showing a faux analog watch face with markers for progress on Calories, Steps and Workout.</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist showing quick settings panel with icons for do not disturb, find my phone, alarms, flashlight, settings and brightness, as well as a battery indicator showing 43 percent.</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. A hand holding up a Pixel phone showing the OnePlus Health app's "Walking" page. Three sessions are logged under 2021, and the top of the page shows 3.39 miles total, 3 sessions clocked, 412 kcal burned and a longest session of 1.38 miles.</p>
  • <p>OnePlus Watch review photos. A hand holding up a Pixel phone with the OnePlus Health app showing a mapped walk. A redline marks a route and the map indicates nearby landmarks like Prospect Park and Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. At the bottom of the screen are metrics like distance (1.28 miles), calories burned (122), duration (30:39) and steps taken (3087).</p>
1 / 10

OnePlus Watch review photos

OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a charger with display showing 1 percent battery and time at 1:25pm.

Design and hardware

First, the design. OnePlus starts off on the wrong foot here, and not purely because the Watch is too large for my wrist. The bigger issue is that there’s only one size available. I understand OnePlus might not have the production capability to offer different versions, but this isn’t a very inclusive approach. At 46mm, the OnePlus Watch’s case basically covers my entire wrist and will probably be too big for most people with slender arms. At least the case isn’t too thick. It’s about the same height as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Apple Watch SE.

My review unit also came with a strap that, at its tightest, was still too loose for me. This meant that I had to keep pushing the watch up my forearm while I was working out or I wouldn’t get accurate heart rate readings. I also wish the strap used a buckle closure instead of the unwieldy peg-and-hole method that makes it hard to put on. Those complaints aside, the OnePlus Watch is a clean-looking device. I’m not super impressed with its basic design, but others have commented on how nice they think it looks.

That might have something to do with the OnePlus Watch’s 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, which is eye-catchingly roomy and easy to read. I have no issue with the display itself, but I’m bummed that there doesn’t appear to be an Always On mode. That, combined with the fact that the maximum screen timeout option is just 8 seconds, means I was often left looking at a black circle.

Setup and health tracking

Before we get too far, it’s important to point out that the OnePlus Watch currently only supports Android devices. You’ll need to install the OnePlus Health app from the Play Store to manage your watch and sync data. This app looks nice, aesthetically, but feels unrefined. Things aren’t where you expect them to be. There are three buttons at the bottom for Health, Fitness and Manage, and most of your watch’s settings can be found in that last panel. But there’s also a little icon on the top right of the screen that looks kinda like a gear wheel, and some settings, like your preferred units of measurement, have to be set there instead.

OnePlus Watch review. Screenshots of the OnePlus Health app showing three pages: the home page, which displays total daily steps, workout time, calories burned and active hours, along with cards in a grid for heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen and stress. The middle panel shows the calendar view, highlighting a Thursday April 8th. It displays the steps, workout time and calories burned that day. The third panel shows All logs, with 9 sessions of activity recorded and listed in the bottom two thirds of the screen. The top third shows a total of 268 minutes, 9 sessions, 1836 calories burned and a single day record of 109 minutes.
OnePlus Watch review. Screenshots of the OnePlus Health app showing three pages: the home page, which displays total daily steps, workout time, calories burned and active hours, along with cards in a grid for heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen and stress. The middle panel shows the calendar view, highlighting a Thursday April 8th. It displays the steps, workout time and calories burned that day. The third panel shows All logs, with 9 sessions of activity recorded and listed in the bottom two thirds of the screen. The top third shows a total of 268 minutes, 9 sessions, 1836 calories burned and a single day record of 109 minutes.

If you want to look at your logged workouts, you can see them under Health. But the organization is kinda weird. This page shows your progress on things like sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen and stress for the day, with a card for “workout logs” at the end. This brings you to all the workouts ever recorded on the app, with the total number of minutes, sessions and calories burned at the top.

You can sort this by types of exercise like running, cycling or yoga. Below is a reverse chronological list of your sessions so far, and you can tap each one for more details. If you want to see your active time or workout progress for the week, you’ll have to go back to the Health page and tap the daily report card at the top, but you can’t see details for individual workouts that way. It’s just really clunky navigation all around.

Also, the “Fitness” section just shows you your logged runs and walks — nothing else. Most of the screen here is devoted to a placeholder for a map, complete with a Google Maps logo at the bottom and a dot that seems to indicate where you are. But in my days of testing I’ve never seen an actual map show up. Only after I tapped into each individual logged walk did I eventually see my route. OnePlus said a fix is coming to resolve this, though I’ve yet to receive it. Also, the Watch didn’t track my path accurately, missing a detour I made around an entire block. In contrast, the Apple Watch SE and Galaxy Watch Active 2 mapped my journey correctly.

OnePlus Watch review photos. A hand holding up a Pixel phone with the OnePlus Health app showing a mapped walk. A redline marks a route and the map indicates nearby landmarks like Prospect Park and Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. At the bottom of the screen are metrics like distance (1.28 miles), calories burned (122), duration (30:39) and steps taken (3087).
OnePlus Watch review photos. A hand holding up a Pixel phone with the OnePlus Health app showing a mapped walk. A redline marks a route and the map indicates nearby landmarks like Prospect Park and Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. At the bottom of the screen are metrics like distance (1.28 miles), calories burned (122), duration (30:39) and steps taken (3087).

I like that OnePlus tries to differentiate itself from all the ring-based progress-tracking graphics that Apple and Google use, but its approach is slightly confusing. Your daily activity is still shown in circles, but each metric, like Steps, Activity, Workout and Calories, are represented by quadrants. The more sleep you get, the more you’ll fill up the blue quadrant, for example. It’s not as easy to understand at a glance.

Then there’s workout tracking, which is one of the biggest reasons people get a smartwatch. For the most part, the OnePlus Watch is adept at logging my exercise. I used it for stationary bike rides, treadmill runs, outdoor walks and weights training sessions, and across the board it registered heart rate and calorie burn that was in line with the Apple Watch and the machines themselves. Occasionally, the Watch showed significantly lower heart rates than the other devices, but it picked back up fairly quickly. I also suspect the loose fit of this ginormous Watch had something to do with it.

Those who want accurate run tracking might be more concerned by the fact that the Watch undercounts distance, or steps taken. On one of my treadmill runs, it lagged the machine by a third of a mile, which messed up my pace. I encounter this issue with the Apple Watch SE all the time, though, so I am willing to be more forgiving here. On one outdoor walk the OnePlus Watch said I only covered 1.38 miles while Apple and Samsung’s devices reported 1.58 and 1.7 miles respectively. (By a rough calculation from Google Maps, the actual distance was closer to 1.55 miles.)

I’m more annoyed by how sensitive the OnePlus Watch is at pausing my workouts, stopping whenever my pace slowed for a teeny tiny bit. Though, it did resume quickly enough when I’d speed back up.

OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist showing a list of workouts including Running, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor cycling and Indoor cycling.
OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist showing a list of workouts including Running, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor cycling and Indoor cycling.

You can also take the Watch in the pool for your swim workouts, since it’s rated for IP68 and 5ATM of water resistance. I don’t have access to a pool so I can’t vouch for swim tracking. There are other workouts you can track, too — up to 100+ workouts, according to OnePlus, but the fine print on its website clarifies that “110+ workouts types will be available after first OTA update” and that these include customized workouts created by the user. Also, only 15 workout types have algorithm support. That’s a reasonable number, though some of them are confusing. When I wanted to log my indoor run, for example, I didn’t know if I should choose “Fat Burn Run” or simply “Running” — there was no option designed for treadmills.

Basically, the Watch is fine as a fitness tracker, but it’s a victim of rough execution. The same goes for its sleep tracking. I wore the hulk of a watch to bed, and was horrified when I opened the Health app the next morning to find no sleep logged whatsoever. It was only when I looked at the Watch itself and saw 6 hours and 21 minutes recorded that I sighed in relief knowing that the device had actually tracked my sleep. It just didn’t send that info to the app. That wasn’t just a slow syncing issue, either. Days later, that sleep data still hasn’t shown up on my phone. OnePlus said it is aware of this problem and will release an update that should fix it later this month.

My other issues with the OnePlus Watch feel like problems other fitness trackers solved years ago. The heart rate monitor is slow to deliver a reading, compared to the Apple Watch SE. Trying to get a blood oxygen reading manually also requires you to hold your wrist up and remain still for 10 seconds.

OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist with display showing a list of apps including Activities, Workout, Workout record and Heart...
OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a wrist with display showing a list of apps including Activities, Workout, Workout record and Heart...

It’s not just the sluggishness that makes the OnePlus Watch feel like a device from 2018 — it’s the company’s OS, too. It’s very similar to Wear OS. You can swipe up from the home screen to see your notifications, pull down to find your quick settings and swipe left to see widgets. Pressing the top side button brings up your apps, while the other physical key is programmable for your preferred shortcuts.

Unlike WearOS, though, there’s no page to the left of the home screen. Google uses that for the Assistant, while on the OnePlus, swiping right on the home screen does nothing. To be fair, though, Samsung’s Tizen OS does nothing when you swipe up either.

OnePlus does offer several features you’d expect from most modern smartwatches, like music playback controls, breathing exercises, weather reports and a few third-party apps. It’ll also let you control your OnePlus TV. But in some ways the Watch is incredibly backward. For example, when you get a message from supported apps like Telegram or WhatsApp, you can choose from one of four preset templates to reply. Just four! You can tell your friend “OK,” “Be right there!” “In a meeting, contact you later” or “I’m driving, contact you later.” Even Fitbit gives you more options than that robotic quartet. And there’s no way to dictate or customize your own presets.

One last example of how unfinished this OS feels: sometimes you’ll be bombarded by repeated notifications on your wrist for one thing that actually happened on your phone. This is a minor bug, but a truly annoying one.

OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a charger with display showing 47 percent battery and time at 1:38pm.
OnePlus Watch review photos. OnePlus Watch on a charger with display showing 47 percent battery and time at 1:38pm.

Battery life and charging speed

OnePlus’ single saving grace here is battery. After four days of pretty heavy use including GPS and workout tracking, my OnePlus Watch still shows 23 percent of juice left, which is on par with some Fitbit and Garmin devices. It’s respectable, but not surprising given the lack of an always-on display and a short screen timeout. More impressive is the recharge time. Within five to ten minutes of plugging the watch in, it got back up to about 43 percent. If you’re not using it to track your outdoor runs all the time, that is likely to last a couple of days at least.

Wrap-up

That’s an impressive technological achievement, but it gets me to the question at the heart of this review. What’s the point of super fast charging and long-lasting battery if the Watch itself is completely underwhelming? For $159, the OnePlus Watch is certainly affordable, but it would have felt half-baked even in 2018. If you’re after a cheap watch for your Android phone that can reliably track your fitness and last about a week, consider a lower-cost Fitbit like the Charge 4 instead. Even the older Versa would serve you well. Until OnePlus seriously improves its software, its debut smartwatch can’t compare to what’s out there.

Recommended Stories

  • Siri says Apple will hold a special event on April 20th

    Apple's virtual assistant Siri seems to have let slip the official date of its upcoming event where it's expected to reveal a new iPad pro.

  • The Morning After: Even NASA’s Mars drone needs software updates

    Today’s headlines: Domino’s starts making autonomous pizza deliveries, Apple is reportedly working on a speaker with Apple TV built-in and NASA’s Mars drone needed a software update.

  • The Google Play video app will leave Roku, Vizio, LG and Samsung's TV platforms

    Google is discontinuing the Google Play Movies and TV app for Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs, as well as Roku devices.

  • Blue Origin's 15th New Shepard test flight serves as an astronaut rehearsal

    The launch window for New Shepard's 15th test flight opens on April 14th, 9AM Eastern time. That particular test, aptly codenamed NS-15, will serve as a verification step for the vehicle and its operations prior to flying astronauts to suborbital space.

  • The FCC wants to know how fast your internet connection is

    The FCC has had a speed test app since 2013, but under Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel it's asking that more Americans download and use the software.

  • NVIDIA and MediaTek want to bring RTX graphics to ARM laptops

    What would an ARM-based laptop look like with an RTX graphics card? That's something NVIDIA is exploring together with MediaTek, a company best known for building ARM-based chips.

  • Last-minute battery deal keeps Ford, VW electric car plans on track

    A last-minute settlement between two battery giants, LG and SK, may have saved EV production plans for Ford and VW.

  • Domino’s starts making autonomous pizza deliveries

    Houston residents might receive their pizza from Nuro’s R2.

  • Apple is reportedly working on a speaker with Apple TV built in

    Apple is reportedly developing two smart home devices with premium audio features.

  • Microsoft will acquire speech-tech giant Nuance for $19.7 billion

    Nuance already works with Microsoft on its Healthcare Cloud, now it'll be part of Microsoft's cloud business entirely.

  • IPO Edge to Host Air Mobility III with Joby Aviation April 14

    Mobility is being redefined. Joby Aviation, which is going public through a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP), has aggressive plans to put 1,000 electric, vertical take-off and landing passenger aircraft (eVTOLs) in service by 2026. And the best part: you’ll be able to order one from your smartphone. Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, […]

  • EU’s Investment Bank Poised to Deploy Blockchain for Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank plans to harness the power of blockchain to sell bonds, potentially boosting use of the digital-ledger technology as a tool for the region’s debt market.The European Union’s investment arm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale AG to explore a so-called digital bond in euros, which would be registered and settled using blockchain, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.Investor meetings for the inaugural sale will start April 15 and continue for some weeks, the person said.The EIB has often been at the forefront of innovation in Europe’s debt capital markets, being among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR. The move comes after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution she leads could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade.A spokesperson for the EIB declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg News.Not MainstreamA number of issuers globally including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have been experimenting with blockchain-based issuance in the past few years, but its use in debt markets is still far from mainstream.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects.Blockchain has a longer history in loans and Germany’s Schuldschein debt market. Automaker Daimler AG was the first to sell a 100 million euros ($119 million) of Schuldschein using blockchain in 2017. Telefonica SA’s German unit also used blockchain in early January to raise a 200 million-euro loan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Posts Longest Losing Streak in a Year as Shine Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. fell on Monday, wrapping up its longest losing streak in a year, amid growing skepticism over its long-term potential despite activist Ryan Cohen’s latest efforts to revitalize the company.Shares fell 11% in New York to close at $141.09, their lowest level in more than two weeks, as Reuters reported the video-game retailer is seeking a replacement for the current Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, without naming sources.GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the Reuters report.News of the potential change at the company’s helm followed a warning by Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst Edward Woo, who downgraded the retailer to sell from hold, raising questions about the company’s long-term prospect as it faces growing competition from the likes of Microsoft Corp. and Sony Group Corp.GameStop’s Reddit-trading surge is likely to fade and shares will tumble in the long run “to match its current weak results and outlook,” he wrote.GameStop shares surged about 650% this year, pushing its market value to nearly $10 billion thanks in part to optimism over a Cohen-led overhaul. The activist investor has brought on a number of new executives and board members over the past few months as part of his turnaround.Still, trading in GameStop, as with most stocks favored by traders using social platforms like Reddit, has fizzled recently as investors turn their focus elsewhere. The company’s announcement earlier this month that it plans to offer as much as $1 billion in additional shares added to the selling pressure.Read more: Meme Stock Mania Fizzles, Wall Street Sees ‘Big Reckoning’GameStop has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store, analysts said. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.The stock now has five sell-equivalent ratings, compared to two hold ratings and zero buys, data compiled by Bloomberg show. An average price target of $46.50 implies shares will lose two-thirds of their value in the coming year.(Close prices, updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba investor Oasis unimpressed by CVC's $20 billion offer

    Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management belies CVC Capital's $20 billion proposal to take Toshiba Corp private is "far below fair value" and has urged the Japanese conglomerate to seek other offers. An investor in Toshiba since 2016, the fund said that a price of more than 6,200 yen ($56.54) per share for Toshiba would be appropriate, rather than the reported offer of 5,000 yen per share. While Oasis understands that the bid was unsolicited and should be given due consideration for the benefit of all shareholders, the activist investor wrote to Toshiba's board chairman, Osamu Nagayama, to voice its concerns.

  • Bond Traders Face Reflation Fight That Will Echo Around World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders searching for an opportunity to challenge central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets.The global trading day for bonds begins in earnest in Sydney each morning, giving developments in Australia’s $600 billion sovereign debt market an out-sized impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic “flash crash” last year when the yield program was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil.While the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed markets since then, as the economy’s recovery strengthens, wagers against the RBA’s ability to keep yields lower look poised to rise.“If inflation expectations do start to un-anchor, then I think the RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders,” said Shaun Roache, an economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. “The RBA is a canary in the coal mine for central banks as it is ahead in its labor market recovery.”The RBA brought short-sellers quickly to heel when the global bond rout emboldened them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank nudged up the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on benchmark three-year bonds fell neatly back into line with its 0.1% target.But keeping the market at bay next time may prove more difficult, as vaccination campaigns gather pace in major economies and the U.S. recovery nears an “inflection point,” emboldening traders. Pressure is already apparent in Australia’s three-year swap rate, which is increasing the costs of managing interest-rate risks for corporate borrowers.Read More: BOJ Seeks Only Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBIf yield control fails in Australia, it may fade away as a potential option for other monetary authorities in need of more policy ammunition. Especially because yield control’s record in Japan -- the only other country to officially employ it -- is patchy.Pinning the rate of one key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan reduce borrowing costs in general and also allowed it to slow the pace of bond purchases. But it has come at a cost. The nation’s debt market is lambasted as dysfunctional and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation looks as far away as ever.Widening GapBeneath the surface, problems are building Down Under too. While the RBA has its thumb on one specific bond line, there is a large gulf between the yield on this security and those maturing slightly later. There’s also a widening gap to rates on the suite of derivatives linked to three-year yields that flow through into borrowing costs for companies and consumers.The three-year swap rate surged through February and March, rising to four times the RBA’s target for three-year bonds amid pressure from higher U.S. yields and a rebounding economy at home.Australia’s bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks to Feb. 26 and remains elevated, even after retreating from its high point.“Lack of liquidity, a central bank that’s digging its heels in -- all that, for us, means there’s going to be more volatility in Aussie rates,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Schroders Plc’s Australian unit. “The RBA has succeeded in terms of round one. But we are starting to see cracks,” said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again.Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, an arm of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., agrees that higher yields may arrive in Australia sooner than the RBA thinks. “It will be powerless if the U.S. curve shifts upwards and other rates markets follow,” said Miller.Read More: Debate Over Next Move in Bonds Has Never Been FiercerNot everyone is prepared to bet against the RBA.For Fidelity International’s Anthony Doyle, taking on the RBA may be a recipe for steep losses if past lessons from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve are anything to go by.Nine years ago, then ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing and bond purchases that are still in place. The Fed said more than a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels, and it’s still holding firm.Holding the Cards“I don’t think it’s ever wise to fight anyone that has a printing press,” said Doyle, a cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. “The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want yields lower, they’ll get it.”This caution is shared by JPMorgan Asset Management’s Kerry Craig.For now, the central bank “definitely has enough dry powder,” said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he is concerned that with monetary policy and markets around the world moving in sync, “you can only fight so much if U.S. rates or global rates go higher -- it’s going to drag Australian ones up.”Yet Governor Philip Lowe isn’t doing everything he could to damp doubts over the RBA’s resolve. His reluctance to make an early switch in the yield target to bonds maturing in November 2024, from ones due in April 2024, is fueling debate about how soon the policy could be wound back.Lowe said at the conclusion of the latest board meeting on April 6 that a decision would be made later this year, without being more specific. He also indicated that the RBA expected to maintain “highly supportive monetary conditions” until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with a job has returned to pre-pandemic levels.“We don’t think they’ll extend yield-curve control” beyond the current April 2024 bond, said Wood, who warned of potential taper tantrums.Lowe’s February win against short sellers, and a slide in yields at home and abroad over recent weeks, has given the RBA space to breathe. But it’s likely only a matter of time before bond traders come back for round two.“Everybody’s watching how this is going to unfold,” said S&P’s Roache. “The RBA may not want this role, but it is taking quite a starring role I think among global central banks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SPAC Boom Faces New SEC Threat With Accounting Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are throwing another wrench into Wall Street’s SPAC machine by cracking down on how accounting rules apply to a key element of blank-check companies.The Securities and Exchange Commission is setting forth new guidance that warrants, which are issued to early investors in the deals, might not be considered equity instruments and may instead be liabilities for accounting purposes. The move, reported earlier by Bloomberg News, threatens to disrupt filings for new special purpose acquisition companies until the issue is resolved.The accounting considerations mark the latest effort by the SEC to clamp down on the white-hot SPAC market. For months, the regulator has been raising red flags that investors aren’t being fully informed of potential risks associated with blank-check companies, which list on public stock exchanges to raise money for the purpose of buying other entities.The SEC began reaching out to accountants last week with the guidance on warrants, according to people familiar with the matter. A pipeline of hundreds of filings for new SPACs could be affected, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private.“The SEC indicated that they will not declare any registration statements effective unless the warrant issue is addressed,” according to a client note sent by accounting firm Marcum that was reviewed by Bloomberg.In a SPAC, early investors buy units, which typically includes a share of common stock and a fraction of a warrant to purchase more stock at a later date. They’re considered a sweetener for backers and have thus far been considered equity instruments for accounting purposes. Sponsor teams -- the management of a SPAC -- are also typically given warrants as part of their reward to find a deal, on top of the founder shares.In a statement late Monday, SEC officials urged those involved in SPACs to pay attention to the accounting implications of their transactions. They said that a recent analysis of the market had shown a fact pattern in transactions in which “warrants should be classified as a liability measured at fair value, with changes in fair value each period reported in earnings.”“The evaluation of the accounting for contracts in an entity’s own equity, such as warrants issued by a SPAC, requires careful consideration of the specific facts and circumstances for each entity and each contract,” the officials said in the statement.The SEC issued its guidance after a firm asked the agency how certain accounting rules applied to SPACs, according to another person familiar with the matter. It’s unclear how many companies will be impacted by the move and not all warrants will be affected. Still, regulators consider it likely to be a widespread issue. Firms will be expected to review their statements and correct any material errors, said the person.The shift would spell a massive nuisance for accountants and lawyers, who are hired to ensure blank-check companies are in compliance with the agency. SPACs that are already public and that have struck mergers with targets may have to restate their financial results, the people familiar with the matter said.More than 550 SPACs have filed to go public on U.S. exchanges in the year to date, seeking to raise a combined $162 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That exceeds the total for all of 2020, during which SPACs raised more than every prior year combined.In an April 8 statement, John Coates, the SEC’s top official for corporate filings, warned Wall Street against viewing SPACs as a way to avoid securities laws. Claims that promoters face less legal liability than a traditional public offering are “uncertain at best,” Coates, who was one of the officials issuing Monday’s statement on accounting, said at the time.The deluge has overwhelmed those responsible for reviewing filings at the SEC, triggered a surge in liability insurance rates for blank-check companies and fueled market anxieties that the bubble is about to burst.(Updates with SEC official’s previous comment in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock, Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon-Cutting Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s most powerful money managers are joining forces to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies.BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new firm, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and meet the goal of zero-carbon emissions in three decades. They’re committing a total of $600 million to the effort, including $300 million of seed capital for a $1 billion first fund, and raising the rest from outside investors.Eventually, Decarbonization Partners aims to manage billions across multiple funds, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding, “I look at this as one of the greatest investment opportunities over our lifetimes.”Although renewables are displacing coal in power generation and electric vehicles can be cost-competitive with gasoline-driven cars, there are no viable solutions for problems like large-scale storage of energy or clean alternatives to carbon-intensive cement and steel production. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they're cheap and easy to transport.Today, the pools of money dedicated to clean tech are growing, but managers tend to focus either on the bleeding edge of innovation or cash-flowing assets such as solar arrays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek are zeroing in on late-stage VC, the point at which startups need greater amounts of capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets.“As you look at the transition to greener options, there is obviously a need to address the gulf between the cost of what’s available today and the cost curve of those solutions,” Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International, said. “That’s why private capital is required, to give these solutions a chance of making it to commercialization, to where the cost curves can be brought down to the levels of non-green options or even lower.” Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest VC player in sustainable energy. It has raised more than $2 billion for early-stage investing, where the risk of failure is high, and anticipates holding its stakes for 20 years or longer. Another, Energy Impact Partners, has raised $1.7 billion, mainly from power utilities and industrial companies.More money is flowing into carbon-related investing. Dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture funding for climate tech startups totaled $16 billion in 2019, up from about $400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report published last year.The first climate-investing boom between 2006 and 2011 ended poorly, with venture funds losing more than half the $25 billion invested. One notable bankruptcy was Solyndra, a solar-panel startup with financing backed by U.S. taxpayers.Decarbonization Partners will operate like a traditional VC fund, asking investors to lock up money for about a decade and targeting annualized returns of about 20%. Fink offered $5 billion as a longer-term goal for assets under management.“We’re going to be testing this, we’re going to be building it, we’re going to have proof of concept and then we’ll see,” he said. “This is not tens of billions of dollars. It may lead to those types of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t need to be that large-scale.”Temasek, a state-owned investor that oversees about $230 billion, has pledged to reduce net-carbon emissions by its portfolio companies to half their 2010 level by 2030 and to zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temasek’s priorities is finding a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their shared interest in making green hydrogen a practical replacement for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners also is targeting technologies in battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability, as well as materials and process innovation for industries and infrastructure.As the world’s largest asset manager, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to marshal capital into new investment vehicles. Just last week, it raised $4.8 billion to buy renewable-power facilities and separately raised $1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and others for two exchange-traded funds. The ETFs use proprietary research and analytics to find stocks that’ll benefit in the low-carbon transition.Fink has taken a vocal stance in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for sustainability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose plans for making their business models compatible with a net-zero economy.Read more: Fink Demands Net-Zero Disclosure as Climate Push StrengthensTemasek and BlackRock already are partners in a Chinese asset-management business and Temasek is one of BlackRock’s top shareholders. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek CEO in October, said he’ll judge the new venture’s success on two measures: the speed at which its investments help achieve carbon abatement in the economy, and profitability.“We’re not going to look at sacrificing returns,” he said. “We may have to wait longer, given the early-stage element of this partnership, but we do believe the returns will come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by China

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. will drastically revamp its business, bowing to demands from Chinese authorities that want to rein in the country’s fast-growing Internet giants.Ant will now effectively be supervised more like a bank, a move with far-reaching implications for its growth and ability to press ahead with a landmark initial public offering that the government abruptly delayed late last year.The overhaul outlined by regulators and the company on Monday will see Ant transform itself into a financial holding company, with authorities directing the firm to open its payments app to competitors, increase oversight of how that business fuels it crucial consumer lending operations, and ramp up data protections. It will also need to cut the outstanding value of its money-market fund Yu’ebao.The directives come as China’s regulators pledge to curb the “reckless” push of technology firms into finance and crack down on monopolies online. The twin pillars of Ma’s empire -- Ant and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- have been at the center of the increased scrutiny, sending a message to the country’s largest corporations and their leaders to fall in line with Beijing’s priorities.Several government agencies, including the People’s Bank of China, and regulators overseeing the banking and securities sectors met with Ant to dictate the changes. The company will plan its growth “within the national strategic context,” and make sure that it shoulders more social responsibility, Ant said in its statement.Regulators have also slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba this month after an anti-trust probe found the e-commerce company abused its market dominance.“The darkest hour for Alibaba has passed, but I wouldn’t say so for Ant Group,” said Dong Ximiao, chief researcher at Zhongguancun Internet Finance Institute. “The latest announcement clarified the framework for Ant’s restructuring, but the tone is still harsh and some of the requirements are tougher than expected. I don’t think the overhang is removed for Ant investors at this stage.”While the revamp leaves Ant’s main businesses intact, regulators are making it harder for the firm to exploit synergies that allowed it to direct traffic from its payments service Alipay -- which has a billion users -- to other financial services including wealth management, consumer lending and even on-demand neighborhood services and delivery.Authorities now require Ant to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services. Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Ant could add more credit borrowing options on Alipay instead of setting Huabei as the default or preferred option, Thomas Chong, a Hong Kong-based analyst with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., wrote in a report, adding that synergies between Huabei and Yu’ebao could be affected.“Ant’s growth prospects just became a lot more challenging, given it will be much more difficult to capitalize on its scale,” said Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based consultant China Skinny. “These growth challenges, in addition to the wider concerns about the tech sector regulators, makes their IPO value and attractiveness a shadow of what it was.”Ant Chairman Eric Jing promised staff last month that the company would eventually go public. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan has estimated the firm’s valuation may drop about 60% from the $280 billion it was pegged at last year given the rule changes being contemplated in areas including payments.Payments FocusChanges to the payments business were among the top priorities regulators outlined, with Ant pledging to return the business “to its origin” by focusing on micro-payments and convenience for users.Earlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people.The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.Mobile payments are only part of what contribute to online transactions, but they have become the most important platform in China, fueling growth in other services.Investors are also awaiting final rules aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Given all the changes still down the track, an Ant IPO remains “far, far away,” said Zhongguancun Internet Finance Institute’s Dong.“The PBOC statement emphasizes risks and correction, while Ant Group’s statement sounds positive to investors,” Shujin Chen, the Hong Kong-based head of financial research at Jefferies, wrote in a report. “Ant will be the first financial holding company in China, a milestone in fintech regulation. Ant sees a clearer roadmap to restructure, although some details remain unclear.”(Updates with Ant comment in fifth paragraph, analyst comment in tenth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft makes $20bn bet on speech AI firm Nuance

    The US tech giant is buying artificial intelligence firm Nuance, best known for developing Apple's Siri.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD settled above 1.3710 and is testing the next resistance at 1.3745.