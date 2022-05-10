U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

ONEPOINT Introduces Unique Hybrid Approach to Scaling Agile Projects with SAFe®

·2 min read

New major Release 21 allows managing Agile Release Trains (ARTs) alongside traditional projects and programs — with a unified set of hybrid KPIs.

GRAZ, Austria, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations running agile projects find it increasingly difficult to scale them while simultaneously struggling to keep an eye on all their traditional projects and programs. The new version of ONEPOINT Projects, a leading web-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution, helps overcome both challenges by integrating support for the Scaled Agile Framework® in a new optional module. The new Enterprise Agile Option, initially supporting the Essential SAFe® configuration, enables Agile Release Trains (ARTs) to be executed directly within a hybrid project portfolio. Other new features include practical improvements for program and risk management and for the bidirectional integration of ONEPOINT Projects with Atlassian's Jira.

ONEPOINT's PI Planning Board displays what an agile team is working on in an Increment. (PRNewsfoto/ONEPOINT Projects GmbH)

Key Highlights of the Enterprise Agile Option (EAO):

  • Agile Release Trains: Planning, executing, controlling, and reporting of ARTs, including integrated support for the agile teams level.

  • Program Increment (PI) Planning: An interactive Kanban-style PI Planning Board including drag & drop features and dependency drawing.

  • Confidence Voting: Integrated confidence voting as part of the PI planning cycle.

  • Risk Management: Optional SAFe-compliant risk management with the new, improved Risk Management Option (RMO).

  • Resource Management: Automated planning support for workload visualization based on ONEPOINT's hybrid approach to resource management.

Empowering Release Train Engineers

"SAFe is becoming increasingly popular for managing complex, ongoing development processes," says Dieter Freismuth, CTO of ONEPOINT Projects. "But ARTs often live in silos which is far from ideal. By integrating them into the world of standards-based portfolio management, we can pave the way for a more frictionless agile transition."

ONEPOINT's Essential SAFe® Implementation empowers Release Train Engineers (RTEs) to manage distributed teams more efficiently. The agile teams level is realized using Scrum projects and can be executed in ONEPOINT Projects and Jira. Using an optional connector to SAP®, customers can even integrate the software with their enterprise-wide ERP systems if needed.

Availability

Version 21, including the Enterprise Agile Option (EAO), is now available at www.onepoint-projects.com. The new release can be tested in a free cloud version for 30 days by selecting the "Enterprise" plan that includes EAO. To enable Jira connectivity for the test site, contact the sales team at info@onepoint-projects.com.

About ONEPOINT Projects

ONEPOINT Projects provides an easy-to-use software solution that seamlessly integrates project, portfolio, resource, and strategic management and consistently supports the entire project life cycle. The standards-compliant (IPMA, PMI, PRINCE2) software adapts to existing business processes and enables Jira, SAP, Slack, and MS Teams connectivity. Learn more at www.onepoint-projects.com.

The company and product names mentioned are trademarks of their respective owners as long as they are registered.

Contact
ONEPOINT Projects GmbH
Kerstin Gaar
+4366488198016
press@onepoint-projects.com

www.onepoint-projects.com

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806451/ONEPOINT_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806454/ONEPOINT_Projects_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/ONEPOINT Projects GmbH)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onepoint-introduces-unique-hybrid-approach-to-scaling-agile-projects-with-safe-301534681.html

SOURCE ONEPOINT Projects GmbH

