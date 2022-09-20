OnePoint Patient Care Partners with Traditions Health to Provide National Hospice PBM and Pharmacy Services

OnePoint Patient Care

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePoint Patient Care, a leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services nationwide, announced it will serve as the national PBM for Traditions Health, a provider of home health, palliative care and hospice services with more than 130 locations across 18 states.

OnePoint's highly adaptable PBM platform, which includes customizable formularies, will help Traditions Health optimize cost management and efficiently support superior patient care. In addition, each Traditions Health program will eventually be able to take advantage of OnePoint's high-touch, same-day dispensing and delivery model, which offers a full continuum of local hospice pharmacy services tailored to specific market and patient needs.

"Through the 24 regional pharmacies we own and operate and our Enhanced-Network pharmacies, we can support every program in every location, enabling Traditions Health to serve their patients even more efficiently and compassionately," said Jeffrey Hohl, OnePoint Patient Care CEO.

"We value OnePoint's comprehensive services, nationwide coverage and creative cost models, as well as their advanced technology," said David Klementz, President and CEO of Traditions Health. "We are looking forward to using MyMetRx and other data-driven clinical reporting to reduce costs, and digital tools such as OneConnectPoint to streamline medication ordering and management. Partnering with OnePoint will help us continue to provide the superior clinical care and quality outcomes."

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is the nation's leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 40,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 500 hospice programs and is available in 50 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies with 24 regional pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States. For additional information on what one can do, visit www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Traditions Health

Traditions Health provides home health, hospice, and palliative care services. Its goal is to help patients have the best quality of life possible surrounded by the people they love. The company provides care to more than 8,500 patients across 18 states. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

