U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.77
    -9.96 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.28
    -182.35 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,107.65
    +2.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.19
    -17.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.59
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6200
    -0.3750 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,878.33
    +2,690.27 (+6.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.26
    +31.53 (+2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.48
    -42.95 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

OnePredict to Participate in TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, One of the World's Largest Tech Startup Conference

·2 min read

  • Through an online booth and live pitching session in TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, OnePredict, an industrial AI-based predictive maintenance solution startup, will debut on the global stage.

  • In an effort to accelerate its entry into the global market, OnePredict will showcase its superior technology and business core competencies it has accumulated in South Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePredict, an industrial AI-based predictive maintenance solution company, will participate in 'TechCrunch Disrupt 2021' from September 21 to 23 (PST) to pave ways into the global market.

OnePredict is an industrial AI-based software solution startup established in 2016 based in South Korea. Its flagship "digital twin" solution, GuardiOne®, provides a high-accuracy diagnosis of the health status of various key industrial facilities such as turbomachines, transformers, bearings, robots, and motors and predicts failures in advance through the company's unique algorithm. Based on Korea's best technology and customer references, the company is currently leading Korea's industrial AI industry.

TechCrunch Disrupt is one of the world's largest innovative tech startup conferences held annually by TechCrunch since 2011. On top of special lectures provided by leading companies of the startup world, the conference, where 10,000+ startup icons, experts, founders, and investors gather to inspire, connect, collaborate, compete, and network, is also called "the world's largest startup festival and arena." The event will be held online this year like last year due to COVID-19.

OnePredict will set up an online booth at the TechCrunch Disrupt for three days to showcase the company and provide overall information about the GuardiOne® solution through multimedia content. In addition, it plans to participate in a live pitching session at 10 am PST on September 21st to highlight the rapidly growing industrial AI market and OnePredict's industrial AI-based predictive maintenance solution in front of global investors and key industry stakeholders.

Byeng Youn, CEO of OnePredict, commented, "With industries around the world showing growing interest, the predictive maintenance market based on industrial AI is a field with endless market potential. OnePredict will promote its next-generation technology and products overseas and take a step forward as a global unicorn through this conference, which serves as a gateway to the world stage."

About OnePredict

OnePredict provides an industrial AI-based solution of predictive analytics software for industrial applications. Analyzing industrial data based on a unique algorithm that combines their depth of domain knowledge and a rich set of available data, the company has successfully delivered some of the most challenging projects that extend across customers in manufacturing, energy, power distribution, oil and gas, and semiconductor industries. OnePredict is growing as a global leader in industrial AI by introducing the GuardiOne® solution that provides innovative facility diagnostic insights derived from high-level technology and rich industrial expertise. For more information, visit the official website (onepredict.ai).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onepredict-to-participate-in-techcrunch-disrupt-2021-one-of-the-worlds-largest-tech-startup-conference-301376321.html

SOURCE OnePredict

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is On Fire: Can It Continue Higher?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the Top 25 holdings in popular investment manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In the most recent quarter, the company reported 1.1 million monthly unique players, up from 295,000 in the same quarter last year.

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue and profits faster than average, which can help them generate massive returns over the long term. This exciting asset class has crushed the broader market's returns in recent years.

  • Toronto Stock Exchange Announces the 2021 TSX30, Showcasing the Exchange's Top-Performing Companies

    Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2021 TSX30™, the Exchange's flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX's leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada's powerful capital markets ecosystem.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.

  • Wells Fargo Should Be Broken Up, Warren Says. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wells Fargo should be broken up, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wrote in a letter to the Federal Reserve, according to the New York Times. Warren would like to see the Fed split Wells Fargo’s (ticker: WFC) banking business from its more Wall Street-centered businesses. “Continuing to allow this giant bank with a broken culture to conduct business in its current form poses substantial risks to consumers and the financial system,” the Times quoted Warren as writing.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • This Tech Stock Is Built for Long-Term Growth

    Broadcom blew past Wall Street's expectations with adjusted earnings of $6.96 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of $6.85 per share and roughly $6.76 billion in revenue, but impressive growth in Broadcom's semiconductor solutions business led to better-than-expected results. Let's look closely at Broadcom's performance last quarter and check why it remains an enticing buy right now.

  • We Might See A Profit From Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Soon

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hydrofarm Holdings...