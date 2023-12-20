OnePulse quietly sells land next to nightclub property to private buyer even as Orlando takes over memorial plans

As it moves toward its own liquidation, the onePulse Foundation has quietly sold two parcels of land next to the Pulse nightclub property that were once key to its planned memorial to the 2016 mass shooting, the Orlando Sentinel has learned.

The price was $1 million.

The property sale, recorded on Monday, is among the final chapters for onePulse, which struggled to move forward with the memorial over the last seven years and has now ceded leadership to the city of Orlando. The city purchased the nightclub land itself two months ago. Mayor Buddy Dyer announced his intention to complete a permanent memorial by 2026 in a Tuesday morning press conference.

It could not be learned Tuesday night whether the sale of the adjacent parcels will affect Orlando’s plans for the memorial.

Property records show RMS Investments LLC, tied to GOP megadonor Craig Mateer, was the buyer. Mateer is the founder and CEO of CCM Capital Group, a provider of hospitality, real estate and logistics services. In 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis named Mateer to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and to the Florida Board of Governors a year later.

Attempts to reach Mateer were unsuccessful.

George Kalogridis, vice chair of the onePulse Foundation Board of Trustees, said the organization hired a broker and accepted “the best offer as to price and closing time frame.”

“As part of dissolving the foundation, we have responsibility to liquidate all foundation assets,” he said in a statement provided to the Sentinel. “Throughout, in the best interest of the memorial process moving forward, we kept the city aware of our progress.”

Property records show the lots at 20 W. Kaley St. and 21 W. Esther St. were sold for approximately the same price the foundation paid in 2022.

The parcels were meant to be part of the footprint for the foundation’s chosen memorial design, according to Scott Bowman a spokesperson for the foundation. But the designs became out of reach for the foundation when construction costs skyrocketed and the organization was unable to secure the main Pulse nightclub property.

On Oct. 23 Orlando city commissioners voted to step in and purchase that site for $2 million from its former owners.

Dyer said Tuesday that he wants a memorial in place by June 12, 2026, on the ten-year anniversary of the tragedy, where 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded.

In an emailed letter to its stakeholders Monday evening, the onePulse Foundation said it agreed to turn over design documents of its plans to the city. But the city has not committed to pursue the foundation’s designs, created after a long public process, and doing so may not be so simple now that two key pieces of real estate tied to those designs are in private hands. The land sale was not mentioned during Dyer’s press conference.

“There’s a lot of steps still to go in that,” Dyer said. “We have decision processes on whether the building will remain or be demolished or be used in some part. We just don’t have a figure yet on what the cost of the memorial would be.”

