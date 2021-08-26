U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

OneRecord Launches Aetna, a CVS Health Company, as the Next Supported Payer on the OneRecord Insurance Module

·2 min read

Now Members from Aetna Health Plans Can Access Clinical, Financial, and Formulary Data with OneRecord

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneRecord further broadens the reach of its brand new Insurance Module listing Aetna to their Connected Payers list. Now any consumer with an Aetna plan - that is mandated under the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F) - can get their clinical, financial, and formulary data in their OneRecord.

OneRecord Launches Aetna, a CVS Health Company, as the Next Supported Payer on the OneRecord Insurance Module

OneRecord, a digital health company, that enables consumers to access, aggregate, and share their healthcare data has developed a consumer health plan data component to their platform. This advancement makes finding health plan records as accessible as finding health care records. Aetna stands alongside a list of over 40 supported Payers within OneRecord including: Centene Corporation, Humana and Delaware Medicaid. OneRecord anticipates supporting all plans mandated by the 21st Century Cures Act.

Founded in 1853, Aetna is one of the nation's leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 46.7 million people. The CVS Health business believes in helping people live healthier lives through resources that make the communities and world we live in better places. Now, as the next supported Payer to be launched on the OneRecord Insurance Module, which debuted on July 1st of this year, Aetna provides its members with a digital channel to access personal medical information.

OneRecord CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Blumenthal comments, "Under the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Rule, Aetna members will be able to obtain and use all electronically available information that is relevant to their healthcare through OneRecord. Our next big feature we are working on is utilizing Aetna's Provider Directory API so members can search for providers in Aetna's Medicare and Medicaid networks. In the simplest terms, this means you as a consumer will be able to find the right specialist, book an appointment, and automatically receive a copy of the consultation note, lab results, and all relevant information.

OneRecord is accessible on desktop, tablets, and mobile phones. Find OneRecord on the VA.gov App Store, the Apple App Store (supporting iPhones running iOS 12.4+), and Google Play (for devices running Android 9+) or on the web at www.onerecord.com with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onerecord-launches-aetna-a-cvs-health-company-as-the-next-supported-payer-on-the-onerecord-insurance-module-301363720.html

SOURCE OneRecord

