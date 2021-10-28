U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,581.11
    +29.43 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,630.56
    +139.87 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,388.78
    +152.95 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.34
    +33.85 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.99
    -0.67 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0077 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0380 (+2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4400
    -0.3700 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,236.10
    +2,300.24 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,477.75
    +58.37 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

OneRoof raises $1.25M to build a hyper-localized Nextdoor

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

As urban rental markets recover and people flock back to cities, people are once again finding themselves with plenty of new neighbors in communities which are trying to embrace a renewed vibrancy of post-lockdown life.

OneRoof is building a social network for residential buildings. Unlike Nextdoor which organizes communities based on zip codes or neighborhoods, OneRoof wants to build up a presence inside large multi-unit buildings so that neighbors can get to know each other in smaller, tighter-knit circles.

"[Nextdoor] goes by zip codes and in a city like San Francisco or New York... that encompasses tens of thousands of people," OneRoof CEO Selin Sonmez tells TechCrunch. "These people have less in common at that point because it's too large of a pool and it's not relevant anymore."

Sonmez notes that it's not just about having things in common, people feel more safe communicating with a handful of neighbors rather than thousands of them. Sonmez and her co-founder (and husband) Nikolaos Georgantas hope the app can help people be more comfortable talking to the people they meet in their building's elevator or in the hallways, fostering the relationships with relative strangers that the pandemic made so difficult in major cities.

The app has raised a small $1.25M seed raise to carry out this vision, led by General Catalyst with participation from Kleiner Perkins' discovery fund, Dream Machine, Script Capital and Urban US.

The app is organized around messaging, giving users a Slack-like hub to discuss various topics with neighbors while organizing their own sub-communities based on interests. Notably, OneRoof is not looking to foster deep partnerships with building management, noting that past efforts to create building-wide message boards have largely failed because of the reliance of building managers to moderate the groups.

Image credit: OneRoof

Operating on such a small scale has its challenges. Their model relies on so-called "super neighbors" doing much of the initial onboarding work for their building. Once a user decides they'd like to get their building on OneRoof, they are able to request that OneRoof sends fliers to their neighbors mail boxes advertising the service while giving them a proprietary code to join the private app. They are also able to request door hangers which Sonmez says the app has had particular success with.

The app is live in around 400 building in New York City and has plans to start expanding to other major cities soon including Boston, Miami and Los Angeles.

Recommended Stories

  • Google's Nest Audio hits new low of $60 at B&H Photo

    A few Google devices have hit record-low prices, including the Nest Audio, which is down to $60.

  • Despite labor shortages, many small businesses are OK with firing employees who don’t get vaccinated

    A majority of small businesses has already implemented or plan to implement employee vaccine mandates, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife report.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chooses Clarivate as IP Lifecycle Management Partner

    Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has chosen Clarivate as its IP lifecycle management partner. HPE currently owns a very large patent and trademark portfolio. With its adoption of IPfolio™, in addition to its existing use of Innography™ as well as patent search and annuities services from Clarivate, the IP team at HPE can reduce time spent on administ

  • Health and Safety on the Factory Floor: Q&A With Mike Albright, VP Human Resources of Manufacturing at Gildan

    For companies working in the manufacturing space, taking a serious approach to improving employee safety, reducing workplace risks, and creating better, safer working conditions is a must. And with...

  • How Lowe’s, Amazon and Target are helping small businesses get products onto their shelves

    Large companies see the benefits of giving small businesses a helping hand, but sometimes what they offer isn’t what entrepreneurs are looking for

  • Analyst Report: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

    ADP is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing the full scope of businesses from micro to global enterprises. ADP was established in 1949 and serves over 920,000 clients primarily in the United States. ADP's employer services segment offers payroll, HCM solutions, HR outsourcing, insurance and retirement services. The smaller but faster-growing PEO segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and midsize businesses through a co-employment model.

  • Amazon seen triumphing over Apple privacy changes in digital ad business

    Amazon.com is expected to emerge as a winner in the digital advertising arena, surviving Apple's privacy changes better than rivals Facebook and Snap. The ecommerce giant's vast trove of customer shopping data reduces its reliance on tracking info once provided by Apple's iOS mobile operating system. Others including Alphabet Inc, which also collects a rich set of data from users' search habits, reported a 41% surge in Google advertising revenue https://www.reuters.com/technology/google-parent-alphabet-beats-revenue-expectations-2021-10-26 for the third quarter, a sign that businesses that rely less on targeted ads are able to overcome Apple's limits on tracking mobile users.

  • UserGems raises $20M to take on ZoomInfo to help with prospecting and sales intelligence

    Finding a way to connect with people who might buy from you, while spending less time pursuing those who will never be interested, is something akin to a holy grail of the world of sales and marketing. Now, a startup called UserGems, which has built a platform that combines AI with data mapping to help identify the most likely candidates for B2B sales and marketing prospecting -- by making it easier to connect with those who have been customers before who have now moved to different jobs -- is announcing $20 million in funding -- pointing to the opportunity for sales tech that helps address this challenge. The Series A is being led by Craft Ventures, with Battery Ventures and Tiger Global -- both new investors -- and previous backer Uncork Capital also participating, along with individual angels.

  • Just four in ten companies think they are on track to reach net zero on time

    The Government has promised that the UK will cut its contribution to climate change to nothing by 2050, but companies are unsure they can keep up.

  • Comscore Launches Predictive Audiences in Canada

    With third-party cookie deprecation coming, advertisers and publishers need bold new solutions to ensure that their campaigns continue to reach the right audiences. That's why Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner to more than 3,000 clients across local stations, national networks, station groups, advertising and media agencies, and the entire Movies ecosystem, is excited to launch Predictive Audiences in Canada – representing the industry's first cookie-free targeting capability that enabl

  • Vistaprint acquires Crello and Depositphotos, rebrands as Vista, to better take on Canva and others in online creative design for businesses

    Vistaprint has built a name for itself in providing printing and marketing services for consumers, sole traders and small businesses. The company is acquiring online graphic design editor Crello and an online graphic design editor that competes against Canva — and its parent company, stock photo repository Despositphotos — for a total price of $85 million. Along with the acquisitions, Vistaprint is rebranding as just "Vista" and will be launching a new service powered by Crello called VistaCreate.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Royal Dutch Shell Earnings Missed the Mark. The Stock Is Falling.

    U.S.-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell were falling more than 5% Thursday after the oil major missed third-quarter profit forecasts, citing damage caused by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. The U.K.-listed company, which is under pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point to break itself up, had flagged earlier this month it would take a $400 million hit to earnings because of the prolonged outage. Shell also set itself tougher emissions targets.

  • Bitcoin Is Still Minting Millionaires, And So Is ETH

    More investors became Bitcoin millionaires this year than ever before. With institutional investments from publicly traded giants like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), big money is confidently entering the cryptocurrency markets. The chart above shows the number of Bitcoin wallet addresses with over $1 million in the digital asset in orange (just under 16 Bitcoin at the time of writing). The grey line shows the price of BItcoin on a logarithmic scale. Of course, the number of Bitc

  • Cryptocurrency ETF Definition

    Cryptocurrency ETFs can provide a low cost of ownership for cryptocurrencies and recently debuted in the U.S.

  • Linde lifts 2021 earnings forecast again, sets emissions goals

    (Reuters) -Linde, the world's largest industrial gas company, on Thursday raised its 2021 earnings forecast for the third time this year and set goals for cutting carbon emissions. The U.S.-German supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen said it now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to increase by 28% to 29%, up from an earlier predicted range of between 23% and 25%. High energy prices helped Air Liquide, Linde's largest rival, beat third-quarter forecasts last week.

  • Driven Brands looks to use customer data to boost growth after strong Q3

    The Charlotte-based automotive services company beat analysts’ average earnings expectations for a third consecutive quarter and boosted its new-store projections for next year. In addition, it has hired two executives.

  • Nigeria’s eNaira digital currency had an embarrassing first week

    After users left poor reviews, the Android version of Nigeria's eNaira app for individuals was taken down days after launch.

  • KKR Is Mystery Firm Looking to Buy $1 Billion Adler’s Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is the investor looking to buy real estate assets worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from Adler Group SA, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe