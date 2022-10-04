U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

OneShield names President of OneShield Market Solutions to lead next wave of growth

·2 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield Market Solutions (OMS), OneShield Software's SaaS-based technology platform, has experienced rapid growth in its client roster and has tripled the size of the team over the past year. To further grow this business, OneShield has named Rex Blazevich to the newly-created role of President of OMS.

OneShield names Rex Blazevich President of OneShield Market Solutions to lead next wave of growth
OneShield names Rex Blazevich President of OneShield Market Solutions to lead next wave of growth

As a valued member of our current executive team, Rex is a proven performer," said Cameron Parker, OneShield CEO.

"As a highly-valued member of our current executive team, Rex is a proven performer," said Cameron Parker, OneShield CEO. "This new position demonstrates our continued investment in OMS, and Rex has the right skill set to help our growing client base achieve their goals."

Before joining OneShield in 2021 as Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence and Transformation, Rex was an Associate Partner with Bain & Company, accumulating over 15 years of experience working with industry-leading companies to identify and capitalize on strategic opportunities.

Out-of-the-box, the OMS platform gives clients immediate functionality for policy management (quoting, binding, and servicing), billing (invoicing through to payment), claims administration, web portals, and extensive reporting and analysis — all easily configured to the needs of the client.

"The last two years have set records for client wins at OMS," said Blazevich. "I am excited to lead our talented team as we continue to grow the business by investing in the OMS platform, in our people, and in the experience we deliver for our clients."

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley
VP, Marketing
OneShield Software – OneShield.com
T: 774.348.1016 | E: jmerkley@oneshield.com

About OneShield Software

OneShield provides core software solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has 80+ products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

OneShield Software Logo (PRNewsFoto/OneShield, Inc.)
OneShield Software Logo (PRNewsFoto/OneShield, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneshield-names-president-of-oneshield-market-solutions-to-lead-next-wave-of-growth-301640468.html

SOURCE OneShield Software

