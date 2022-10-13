U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

OneShield Partners with Industry Leading Digital Experience Platform Airkit Elevating CX Capabilities

·3 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- OneShield has announced a new strategic partnership with Airkit Inc., a market-leading digital experience platform that will further enrich the customer interaction capabilities of OneShield's enterprise cloud and Saas-based technology platforms.

Integrating with Airkit offers OneShield's clients the ability to create a seamless omnichannel journey and enhanced CX.

"Airkit's low-code approach to integrating back-office systems, databases & APIs, orchestrating workflows and building front-end interactions across customer communication channels was a natural fit for OneShield's ecosystem-enabled technology platforms," says Kim Cook, OneShield's Vice President of Partnerships. "We are very excited by the possibilities Airkit's technology offers our clients in developing custom apps and self-serve options that can be fully integrated with our suite of products." Airkit's templated insurance solutions give OneShield clients the capability to implement applications that unify customer data into a seamless journey across web, messaging, chat, email, and voice channels—elevating to live agents when needed. For OneShield clients, internal teams can build simple to complex omnichannel applications up to 20 times faster with building blocks purpose–built for customer experience.

"We like to say that Airkit is the connective tissue within a business environment that helps improve the flow of information across backend systems and deliver effortless customer interactions," says Dinesh Shenoy, Airkit's Head of Insurance Solutions. "OneShield's technology is perfectly suited to leverage our tools, and their implementation team is highly skilled to assist their clients with this product offering."

OneShield platforms are designed to give insurers functionality for handling the full lifecycle of policy administration from portals, policy management (quoting, binding, and servicing), billing (invoicing through to payment), and claims administration, including extensive reporting and analysis.

"This partnership with Airkit is part of a continuing initiative to build out our partner ecosystem with the leading technology players," adds Cook. "Our goal is to provide a broad selection of pre-built integrations giving our clients every market advantage possible."

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley
VP, Marketing
OneShield Software – OneShield.com
T: 774.348.1016 | E: jmerkley@oneshield.com

About OneShield Software

OneShield provides core software solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has 80+ products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About Airkit

Airkit provides the industry's first Digital Experience Platform to help Fortune 500 and enterprise brands lower costs to serve, drive revenue, and increase CSAT – faster. Easily launch customer-facing experiences that are hyper-personalized, span any channel (text, chat, voice, web, app), and extend any system via APIs.

To learn more about Airkit, visit www.airkit.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneshield-partners-with-industry-leading-digital-experience-platform-airkit-elevating-cx-capabilities-301648903.html

SOURCE OneShield Software

