OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is OneSoft Solutions' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In September 2023, OneSoft Solutions had CA$4.3m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$616k. Therefore, from September 2023 it had 7.0 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is OneSoft Solutions Growing?

Happily, OneSoft Solutions is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 70% over the last year. This reduction was no doubt supported by its strong revenue growth of 64% in the same period. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how OneSoft Solutions is building its business over time.

How Easily Can OneSoft Solutions Raise Cash?

While OneSoft Solutions seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

OneSoft Solutions has a market capitalisation of CA$105m and burnt through CA$616k last year, which is 0.6% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is OneSoft Solutions' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way OneSoft Solutions is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, OneSoft Solutions has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

