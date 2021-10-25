OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000. ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. OneSoft and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG. The term of the agreement is for a minimum of 3 months and may be terminated on 30 days' notice.

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO of OneSoft, commented: "OneSoft's mission is to increase productivity for our clients and value for our shareholders. Retention of ITG is part of our evolution to increase opportunity for our stakeholders, which include our Canadian shareholders and a growing number of U.S. shareholders who follow our company."

ITG will commence providing market making services on November 1, 2021.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group Inc. is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

For more information, please contact:

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO
dkushniruk@onesoft.ca
780-437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
Sean@SophicCapital.com
647-494-7710

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of OneSoft and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided to deliver information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements OneSoft has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: the impact of Covid-19 on the business operations of OneSoft and its current and prospective customers, the availability and cost of labor and services; the efficacy of its software; our interpretation based on various industry information sources regarding the total miles of pipeline in the USA and globally, which segments are piggable; our understanding of metrics, activities and costs regarding evaluation, inspection and maintenance is in alignment with various industry information sources and is reasonably accurate; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; that there are no unforeseen material development or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations; the success of growth projects; future operating costs; interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; and no changes in applicable tax laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to many factors and risks. These include but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which OneSoft operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and OneSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities within the United States. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act or other laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: OneSoft Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669160/OneSoft-Solutions-Inc-Announces-Change-of-Market-Maker

