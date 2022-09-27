OneSoft and Uptake Collaborate to Improve the Precision of Oil & Gas Pipeline Integrity, New Integration Will Advance Pipeline Safety, Integrity and Digital Transformation for Pipeline Operators

EDMONTON, AB and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") and its OneBridge operating subsidiaries ("OneBridge") are partnering with Uptake Technologies, Inc. ("Uptake"), a leader in industrial intelligence, to provide joint customers an offering to increase safety and operational efficiencies for oil and gas pipeline operators. The integration will leverage advanced operational technology ("OT") data management using Microsoft's Azure cloud enterprise SaaS technology.

The integration of Uptake's "Fusion" solution with OneBridge's Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") solution is designed to facilitate a seamless, verifiable transfer of OT data (such as flow rates, pressure, et al) to the cloud and transform such data into industrial intelligence. Uptake Fusion will feeds OT data into CIM, to be aligned with pipeline integrity and various other data sets to deliver enhanced predictive analytics and maintenance processes, including improved fatigue crack growth analysis and prediction of internal corrosion growth rates. The integrated solution will be exclusive to Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, which provides a secure, open connection for customers who use this functionality.

This collaborative effort is in response to OneBridge and Uptake customers who have expressed interest and willingness to contribute user input and experience and is expected to address two major challenges faced by pipeline operators.

The first major challenge involves ingesting industrial OT data from on-premise sites to the Azure cloud. OT data is stored in systems such as digital control systems ("DCSs"), programmable logic controllers ("PLCs"), supervisory control and data acquisition devices ("SCADA") and Historians. These systems and corresponding databases are typically difficult to access and share in an automated, enterprise-wide fashion to enable timely and informed business decision-making. By incorporating Uptake Fusion into the integrated offering, this obstacle is securely and safely resolved.

The second major challenge is the normalization and alignment of the numerous, disparate and siloed inspection and integrity datasets that engineers need to consider when conducting comprehensive analytics to optimize decision-making. CIM provides the platform necessary to address this challenge and can incorporate all the data to enhance the CIM functionality that will ultimately help integrity teams make decisions.

OneSoft President, Brandon Taylor, stated, "Collaboration on this project aligns with our corporate and technology development roadmaps, as Uptake contributes expertise regarding OT that can supplement CIM capabilities for the benefit of our joint customers. We believe that both our companies have industry-leading technologies and the integrated offering we envision will result in first mover advantages for both parties."

Uptake CEO Kayne Grau, added, "We strive to provide our customers with unique ecosystem partner accelerators in the chemical and oil and gas industry. Together, we help our customers better manage their risk and deliver industrial intelligence to drive high-precision operational excellence improvements."

About Uptake

Uptake is the industrial intelligence system, providing actionable insight for operators across a variety of industries. Uptake gives all departments - maintenance, reliability, operations, and financial teams - a single, shared, and contextualized view of every operational asset and interaction that affects performance. Driven by powerful data science models and cloud computing, Uptake's products deliver actionable insights that predict and prevent asset failure, increase compliance with ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, reduce repair costs, enhance productivity, and protect operator safety. With 40+ patents and recognition for leadership in Industrial AI by Gartner, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs, and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

