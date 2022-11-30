U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

Onestream signs agreement with BT Wholesale to bring supercharged broadband to millions of UK homes

·2 min read

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband provider Onestream has signed a strategic agreement with BT Wholesale, reinforcing its ability to deliver supercharged speeds to millions of homes and businesses around the UK.

The agreement will see Onestream offer customers connections through BT's Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and high-speed SoGEA network – the largest network of its kind in the UK.

The deal will also allow Onestream to offer high-speed 'supercharged' GFast connections to customers whose premises do not have access to direct fibre.

GFast technology, described as "the next best thing" to full fibre, adjusts the frequencies of Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC) connections so users receive optimum speeds of up to 330mbps. The technology can be used to connect more than 2.8m UK premises that are without direct fibre access but are within suitable range of a service exchange cabinet.

Aaron Brown, co-founder of Onestream with fellow telecoms entrepreneur Darren Ridge, said: "This new partnership with BT Wholesale strengthens our ability to bring fast, reliable broadband to customers wherever they are in the UK, reinforcing our ability to bring resilient, high-quality broadband to more homes and businesses than any other provider.

"It adds new options to our portfolio, enabling us to tailor the right connection for each individual customer, connect them quickly once they sign up with us, and use our technical know-how to provide the fastest possible broadband even if they do not yet have access to FTTP.

"It's all part of our mission to make Onestream 'the one for everyone' – with the widest reach, fastest and most reliable connections, and industry-leading levels of customer service and expertise."

Onestream, based in Whiteley, Hampshire, was founded in 2016 as part of the Onecom Group and now stands independently as one of the UK's fastest-growing residential internet service providers, with an average of 3,000 customers a month signing up for its totally unlimited services.

It is affiliated to comparison sites including MoneySuperMarket, Compare The Market, Go Compare, and USwitch.

For more information see www.onestream.co.uk

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onestream-signs-agreement-with-bt-wholesale-to-bring-supercharged-broadband-to-millions-of-uk-homes-301690431.html

